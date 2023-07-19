ED empowerment programme takes 52 youths off the streets

Zanu-PF administrator Cde Raymond Mutambo addresses party members and nurse aide course graduates in Emganwini suburb over the weekend

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

Mr Junior Mafu (20) slowly watched his life almost slip into chaos.

The threat of indulging in drug abuse as a result of the idle time he spent with friends at a street corner in Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo would have been his downfall.

It was a life that his parents did not wish upon him but with limited opportunities, the young man found himself killing time on the streets.

He knew a life of drugs and crime would sooner or later blow up in his face so he prayed to resist the temptation of embarrassing his parents by being labelled a drug user and criminal.

Two years of spending time on the streets comes with its temptations but the young man is one of the lucky ones whose life has been changed for the better by a youth initiative funded by President Mnangagwa.

Mr Mafu counts himself lucky after the intervention of local businesswoman and aspiring councillor for Ward 26, Cde Bridget Wusimbe, who invited youths from her constituency to take up an empowerment programme sponsored by President Mnangagwa.

Assuming that the empowerment initiative was expensive, the young man was hesitant to join at first but with nothing to lose, he approached Cde Wusimbe for the finer details.

“Knowing how expensive nurse aide courses are and that my family could not afford it, I had my doubts but decided to go and see Sister Wusimbe and she explained how everything worked.

“She said we were only required to pay US$20 as a commitment and registration fee and President Mnangagwa would take care of the rest. When she mentioned that the programme was funded by the President, I knew it was genuine because I have seen how His Excellency is empowering youths throughout the country,” said an ecstatic Mr Mafu.

The young man was among 52 graduates that were awarded nurse aide certificates in Emganwini suburb at the weekend.

The life of an unemployed young man is one full of temptations such as drug, substance abuse and crime as evidenced by the ever-increasing number of youths taking illicit drugs.

“When you have nothing to do all day, it’s easier to fall into drug abuse and crime. Some of the guys that I went to secondary school with are already addicted to drugs and they are forced to steal to feed their addictions,” said Mr Mafu.

According to the United Nnations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2022, around 284 million people aged 15 to 64 used drugs worldwide in 2020, a 26 percent increase over the previous decade.

Young people are using more drugs, with use levels today in many countries higher than with the previous generation. In Africa and Latin America, people under 35 represent the majority of people being treated for drug use disorders.

President Mnangagwa is on record stating that his Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy on drug abuse and that drug dealers would be punished more severely than before.

In April, President Mnangagwa addressed a youth conference in Bulawayo and revealed that his administration had set aside a $500 million Drug and Substance Abuse Mitigation Fund to fight the scourge.

Contrary to the belief that nurse aid graduates take up the course so that they emigrate overseas, Miss Perpetual Sibanda (22) said she wants to work in local health institutions.

“We did the course with a local health institution called Ocean Bed and they have already organised attachment positions for us at Mpilo, UBH (United Bulawayo Hospitals) and Ingutsheni hospitals so that we do our practical courses.

“I have always dreamt of being a registered nurse and I see the nurse aide course as a stepping stone to finally achieving my dream of joining the nursing sector one day.

“I already have the required Ordinary Level subjects to apply at a nursing school so my experience as a nurse aide will definitely come in handy,” said Miss Sibanda.

Cde Wusimbe’s campaign manager Mr Patson Tshuma said the nurse aide programme would continue as the target is to empower more than 100 youths in Emganwini suburb.

“Initially our target was to enroll youths from less privileged families but we ended up bringing in individuals from a broader pool.

“This is the first class of graduates, more will be trained because we want as many youths as possible to be empowered.

“The costs of the programme were funded by President Mnangagwa so the students only paid a small amount for registration,” said Mr Tshuma.