ED gives thanks to peace, unity and economic revival

Harare Bureau

The service for the President’s Special National Day of Thanksgiving took place at State House in Harare yesterday with President Mnangagwa and representatives of a broad spectrum of religious representatives present and all hailed the prevailing peace, unity and the economic revival which they said deserved thanksgiving.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is a God-fearing nation and has faith and confidence in His guidance. “Through His divine intervention, we continue to witness the country’s fortunes take an irrefutable positive and promising turn for the better.

“Although we mourn every life lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thankful for God’s continued mercy, grace, protection and preservation. His manifold blessings over our country are evident all around us.”

Such blessings, the President said, included the peace and unity in Zimbabwe, the macro-economic stability and noticeable results in efforts to rebuild, modernise and industrialise the economy.

“The increased production and productivity, ingenuity and hard work among our people, in spite of the limitations brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, is commendable,” he said.

“The reforms my Government begun are taking root: public institutions are becoming stronger, accountable and more transparent, while the culture of hard work, honesty and integrity and accountability is being entrenched across all spheres of life.

“The value of our currency has been restored and remains stable, while the purchasing power has been increased to benefit ordinary people.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was no longer where it used to be and was moving towards achieving the goal of Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-income economy.

Zimbabweans were urged to honour God for the blessings He has bestowed on the nation in the face of calamities such as the illegal sanctions, droughts, cyclones and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President said God had blessed Government’s efforts to respond to the pandemic while friendly countries like China, Russia, India and the UK had donated vaccines.

“We remain grateful to God for the successes being registered under various national infrastructure development programmes. The current modernisation, construction and rehabilitation of roads and dams as well as irrigation, water and sanitation projects which you are seeing throughout the country, are all progressing at an unprecedented fast pace.”

President Mnangagwa said the devolution and decentralisation agenda had seen more clinics, schools and social amenities being constructed throughout the country.

“My Government firmly believes in the counsel of God to guide us as we implement the National Development Strategy 1, for growth and prosperity towards Vision 2030. I am convinced that God’s plan for Zimbabwe is to prosper us and never to harm us,” he said.

The nation was urged to renew hope, faith and trust in God during the Easter celebrations.

“The joy of resurrection and the empty tomb should forever be in our hearts, embolden and shield our nation from that which may seek to harm us. With God on our side we are more than conquerors,” said President Mnangagwa.

Father Fidelis Mukonori from the Roman Catholic Church thanked God for the peace the country is enjoying, adding that Zimbabwe had survived despite the illegal sanctions.

Zion Christian Church leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, expressed his gratitude for the Thanksgiving service. “What we are seeing today is God’s work through your (President Mnangagwa) hands.”

Bishop Mutendi said with God’s assistance, Zimbabwe will overcome its challenges and urged the Church to continue praying for the nation. With a bumper harvest in sight, the Church should set aside some of the produce to assist the needy.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president Bishop Never Mparutsa thanked God for saving the nation from the deadly effects of Covid-19. “We are privileged to be where we are and we should thank the Lord,” he said.

President of the Islamic Council of Zimbabwe, Sheikh Ishmail Duwa, thanked President Mnangagwa for promoting freedom of worship and tolerance of different religions. The fight against corruption was commendable as God abhors the practice.