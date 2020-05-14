ED makes appointment

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of chief coordinator, national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet with immediate effect.

Before her latest assignment, Dr Mahomva was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The President is expected to appoint her replacement in due course. In a statement, the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Dr Mahomva was appointed due to her technical astuteness in management of Covid-19 in the country. He said Dr Mahomva capabilities were laid bare while serving as the Permanent Secretary of Health and Child Care and guided Government on behavioural adjustments needed to protect the nation against the spread of the pandemic.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 203 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, approved the appointment of Dr Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of Chief Coordinator, National Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Office of the President and

Cabinet,” said Dr Sibanda.

“The post has been created after due consideration of the work of the Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid -19, which has indicated the need for an evidence based, and coordinated division of labour between and among Government agencies and other significant entities, as the country acts to prevent, manage and contain cases of infection and illness relating to the virus.”

Dr Sibanda said Dr Mahomva also advised Government on necessary health protocols that must be followed when dealing with cases, both suspected and confirmed. He said she brings to her new post vast experience on health matters after working for regional and international institutions in the medical sector.

“Dr Mahomva’s leadership is critical in coordinating the country’s expertise in medical, epidemiological and related research and practices and in intensifying activities in the area of public health at a time when the country is contending with a formidable health threat. She will also take responsibility for ensuring synergies in activities relating to the logistical, resource mobilisation, materials production, and distribution, protective services and monitoring functions in the fi ght against Covid-19,” he said. — @nqotshili