ED makes fresh appointments

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporte

President Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Rudo Mabel Chitiga as the Head of Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Salaries for the public sector.

Ambassador Chitiga takes over from Major General (Rtd) Dr Gerald Gwinji who is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, in terms of Section 205 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 340 subsection 1(b), (e) and (f), and after consultation with the Public Service Commission, has appointed Ambassador Rudo Mabel Chitiga as the Head of Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardization of Salaries and Conditions of Service within the Public Sector in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Permanent Secretary Grade).

Ambassador Chitiga holds a Master’s Degree in Policy Studies and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology.

She has extensive experience in diplomacy, international senior management and in strategy development, organizational management, multi- stakeholder relationships and governance in developing countries of Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Caribbean.