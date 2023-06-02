ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Construction of the ED Mnangagwa Law School at the Midlands State University (MSU) Kwekwe Campus has recorded massive progress with the state-of-the-art multipurpose structure on course to meeting the August 2024 completion target.

Works on the two-storey structure which comprises lecture rooms, a moot court, an e-library and an administration block among other sections, started in May 2022.

Already employing 239 workers, the bulk of them being locals, the ED Mnangagwa Law School, will also house other faculties including Agriculture and Architecture and is expected to enroll more than 1 000 students upon completion next year.

The institution is part of the Government’s 100-day rapid response projects meant to accelerate priority projects meant to benefit communities.

If it is completed within the stipulated time, it would have broken the record by becoming one of the projects completed within the shortest period.

Speaking after touring the facility on Wednesday, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes permanent secretary, Mrs Fananai Madambi expressed satisfaction at the progress.

“Upon completion this is expected to become one of the best law schools in Africa hence its one of the projects that the Government is closely monitoring and supporting,” she said.

Mrs Madambi said with the commitment from the university itself and other stakeholders, it was possible to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The project is being jointly funded by Treasury and the university.

“I have noted with pleasure the commitment coming from the university, the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution (Senator Larry Mavima) and other stakeholders. It’s proving to be a success. There’s no doubt that the construction should be complete by August next year,” she said.

Mrs Madambi urged local companies to take up opportunities presented by the university’s construction.

“I’m told that bricks are coming from Bulawayo and Harare. It’s my wish that local companies benefit from the construction of this massive structure. We should be able to see companies supplying steel, bricks, cement and other building materials,” she said.

Minister Mavima said the campus was named after President Mnangagwa in honour of his achievements in developing the country.

“The idea of this law school was mooted by President Mnangagwa himself way back before he became President. We then decided to implement the idea in his honour and in recognition of the work that he is doing in the development of the country,” said Minister Mavima.

He said had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, construction would have been completed by now.

Minister Mavima said the new campus would play an important role in boosting the provincial Gross Domestic Product.

“This is a confirmation that we can build our nation despite the sanctions. If you look at this campus, MSU is providing its own builders instead of sub-contracting. They’re also being supervised by MSU management and artisans. It is also pleasing to note that most of the engineering works are being done on site proving that we can build our own country in line with the nyika inovakwa nevene vayo philosophy,” he said.

MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said given the continued availability of funds, the construction should be completed by August 2024.

“As long as we continue receiving resources, we should be able to complete the construction by August and take our first students. This should be one of the leading law schools in Africa and as such is expected to attract foreign students,” he said.

a said after completion of the initial block, there will be construction of staff accommodation as well as students’ hostels and a kitchen among other infrastructure.

Sitting on a 229-hectare piece of land, the law school has brought with it excitement not only in Kwekwe but the province at large.

MSU has adopted a multi-campus philosophy that has seen it being in Gweru, Zvishavane, Harare and Bulawayo.

The institution, which is the biggest university in Zimbabwe in terms of enrolment, is also looking forward to opening centres in Gokwe and other areas.