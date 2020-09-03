ED mourns former Indian President

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of former Indian president, Pranab Mukherjee who died on Monday at the age of 84.

Mr Mukherjee, the country’s 13th President who served from 2012 to 2017, died at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in New Delhi.

Posting on his official Twitter account, President Mnangagwa said he had received with sadness the death of Mr Mukherjee.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of former Indian President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send the condolences of the people of Zimbabwe to our friends in India as they mourn their former president @IndiainZimbabwe @narendramodi,” posted President Mnangagwa.

Mr Mukherjee was admitted at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in new Delhi on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He was admitted after accidentally slipping and falling in his bathroom.

While in hospital Mr Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 and shared his results on his Twitter account.

According to doctors who were treating him at a military hospital, Mr Mukherjee developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction and was later put on a ventilator and slipped into a coma.

Mr Mukherjee was cremated on Tuesday in New Delhi.