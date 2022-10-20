ED philosophy inspires community to assist fire victim

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

FOREVER Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) Nketa Constituency chapter yesterday donated paint, asbestos, windows and provided a handyman to restore the broken windows to a house that caught fire in Nketa 9 suburb last week on Thursday.

The initiative is inspired by Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Presenting the donation, FAZ (Nketa Constituency) team leader Cde Sehlule Jele said FAZ is concerned about the challenges faced by local communities and it strives to help them in every way possible.

“We are here to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to never leave anyone behind by noting problems faced by local communities and taking them all the way to him. When we came to Nketa 9 suburb, we had come to attend a funeral in the neighbourhood and so it happened that we were notified that there was a house nearby that had a room that was burnt down. This is how we got in touch with the family and helped them with paint, glass windows, roofing asbestos and a handyman whom we paid to restore all the broken windows,” said Cde Jele.

She said since the family also lost important documents to the fire such as passports, birth certificates, national identity cards and school certificates, FAZ is going to help them in getting them again.

Mr Joe Banda and Ms Constance Maraire, the couple that owns the house, thanked FAZ.

Mr Banda said he was grateful for what President Mnangagwa has done for them.

“I am so happy because of the love and support from FAZ and also what we received from them which is going to help us a lot. I would also like to thank our neighbours who put in the work by notifying us and in helping putting out the fire. May unity and working well together continue so that a lot is accomplished. Even if the property that we lost is close to over US$1 000, I am happy that FAZ is going to assist us in attaining the crucial documents that we lost to the fire,” said Mr Banda.

He encouraged FAZ to continue with the good work in other communities.

Mrs Samkeliso Dlamini from Nketa 9 suburb, a neighbour, said she is grateful for the help that came through for the family.

“I am pleased with how quick help came through for my neighbours. What gives me more joy is that the President considers and caters for our needs. I would like to encourage everyone to be a good neighbour and follow in the footsteps of what we did for this family. I am happy that as neighbours, we united to build and not to destroy,” said Mrs Dlamini.

Last week on Wednesday, FAZ Bulawayo Central Constituency chapter provided health care services and also donated food hampers to the elderly and vulnerable families in Fourwinds suburb.

