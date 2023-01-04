ED reflects on 2022 Second Republic successes

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa would this week reflect on the successes that his Government achieved in the just-ended year.

“I will be taking a look back at the successes of 2022 this week in order to celebrate how far Zimbabwe has come and learn from our great journey,” said the President in a post on his micro-blogging site, Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds and unforeseen external shocks that prevailed in 2022, Government has made significant strides in stabilizing the economy, curtailing runaway inflation while implementing massive infrastructural development projects across the country. – @nqotshili

