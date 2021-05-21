ED to launch Culture Week commemorations

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to officially launch Culture Week commemorations at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe.

The President will lead the nation in commemorating World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

In 2001, Unesco adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima said there will be an array of cultural exhibitions as the President launches culture week.

He said the President is also expected to tour exhibition stands that have been pitched up at the chief’s homestead as the country celebrates its cultural diversity.

“We are honoured to host the launching of this year’s cultural week and the President will be our guest of honour as we celebrate our African, and particularly Zimbabwean culture, in all its diverse forms,” the minister said.

He said people from all cultural backgrounds will be showcasing their cultural artefacts.

Minister Mavima said there will be a lot of cultural exhibitions with each district expected to have its own unique exhibition.

“It’s an important day as declared by Unesco where we are saying after everything, we have our culture as Zimbabweans, this is why the President himself will be there to launch this day celebrated the world over. As a country, we have taken it further to celebrate our culture for a whole week,” he said.

Chief Njelele said he was elated to host the President at his homestead.

He said Zimbabweans have a unique culture which should be cherished and showcased to the world.

“We are happy as traditional leaders that our leadership recognises our culture and committing a whole week to celebrating our unique culture is incredible,” he said.

Ms Kumbirai Kupfavira, the Midlands provincial arts manager, said there will be various exhibitions from artistes, sculptors, fashion designers and others.

She urged Zimbabweans to dress in their identity as a form of celebrating culture week.

“The universal declaration on cultural diversity by Unesco in 2001 proclaimed 21 May the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. We have for years celebrated cultural diversity for a week, hence the event named culture week, so we will be exhibiting our culture for a week from tomorrow (today),” she said.

Ms Kupfaviraa said this year’s celebrations came in to Midlands amid a ravaging pandemic and urged many to celebrate the culture week while observing the Covid-19 rules.

“This year in light of Covid-19, the event will draw a few people in physical attendance while many will celebrate online,” she said.