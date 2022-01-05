ED to launch youth livestock scheme in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

President Mnangagwa is expected to launch a youth livestock scheme in Kwekwe this Friday.

Before the launch, President Mnangagwa is expected to lead a clean-up campaign in the city centre.

The acting Kwekwe District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Clemence Muduma said they were elated as a district to host the country’s first citizen, who himself hails from the mining town.

“President Mnangagwa will first take part in the clean-up campaign that we always do as a city. Remember he launched the clean-up programme and we are elated that he will be part of the programme in his hometown.

“After that he will officiate at the launch of the Midlands Youth Livestock Hub at DCK Farm in the outskirts of Kwekwe. The programme will see about 600 youths drawn from across the country receiving 600 heifers from the president to kickstart the project,” said Mr Muduma.