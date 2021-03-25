ED to lead Special National Day of Prayer

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will on Friday lead a Special National Day of Prayer at the State House in Harare with various religious organisations and representatives in attendance.

According to a Tweet by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana the National Day of Prayer is premised on the Biblical verse Ezra 8 verse 33, which reads; “So, we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer.”

Said Mr Mangwana: “HE President @edmnangagwa is hosting a Special National Day of Prayer tomorrow (Friday) at State House. The following organisations and representatives are expected; Bishop Mutendi, Rev Wutaunashe, Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Churches Evangelical Fellowship of Zim.”

Mr Mangwana said a number of faith-based organisations such as Faith for the Nation Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Catholic Bishops Conference, National Elders Forum, Chiefs Representatives, Hindus, Judaism, Greek Orthodox, Baba Guti, Prophet Makandiwa (UFIC), Prophet Angel, Prophet Magaya (PHD), Baba Kuchera, Fr Ribeiro and Dr Ian Ndlovu will also be in attendance.