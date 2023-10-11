ED to officially open 2023 Chief Executive Officers’ Round Table Conference in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

CHIEF executive officers from the private and public sector, and other delegates have gathered in Victoria Falls for the 2023 CEO Africa 9th Annual Round Table.

Proceedings have commenced, with Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Joshua Sarko among those attending.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the conference tomorrow.

This afternoon there will be welcome remarks and some panel discussions.

The meeting is being held under the theme: “Towards African Renaissance: Prospering through Smart Partnerships.”

The CEO Africa Roundtable has evolved from a purely annual event to a permanent platform through which African decision-makers can connect with each other continuously, as well as with international investors and institutions operating on the continent.