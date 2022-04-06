ED to officiate at African diamond indaba tomorrow

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the extraordinary meeting of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) and Council of Ministers in Victoria Falls tomorrow.

Zimbabwe, which is currently the ADPA deputy chair, is set to assume chairmanship from Tanzania during the meeting.

At the same time, the country is also the deputy chair of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and will again this year take over chairmanship of the global diamond watchdog.

This is a laudable milestone Zimbabwe’s economic diplomacy thrust, coming at a time when the diamond industry, alongside other precious minerals, are expected to play a leading role in transforming the economy in line with the targeted US$12 billion earnings by 2023.

According to the event programme, President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour while Vice-President Retired General, Dr Costantino Chiwenga is also expected to attend.

The country’s leadership will interact with distinguished delegates to the ADPA committee of experts and Council of Ministers, who are expected to start arriving today with preliminary meetings set for this afternoon.

Zimbabwe, which is a founding member of ADPA, is expecting to push through a strong agenda during its tenure as chair, including by formulating strategies to improve the African diamond industry.

“As the incoming ADPA chair in 2023, the Republic of Zimbabwe is expected to carry out the following mandate, among others: ensuring that African diamond producers present a united voice on the international diamond scene on matters, which affect them and promoting cooperation and information sharing amongst ADPA member countries,” the Ministry of Mines said ahead of the meeting.

Tomorrow’s official proceedings are set to begin in the morning when Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, and Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, who is ADPA vice chair, would deliver their remarks before the President speaks.

Also scheduled for address is the DRC Minister of Mines Antoinette N’Samba and Tanzania Minister of Minerals Doto Biteko, who is outgoing ADPA chairperson.

After President Mnangagwa’s official opening session, there will be discussions and presentations by experts on various topics including the various policies involved in diamond mining.

The delegates will also take time to sample tourism activities in the resort city with a boat cruise and tour of the falls included in the programme. – @ncubeleon