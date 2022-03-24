ED to open regional energy conference in Vic-Falls tomorrow

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE 3rd International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, which seeks to discuss among other issues, alternative energy such as green hydrogen towards a shift from usage of fossil fuels is underway in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the conference tomorrow under the theme: “Net Zero Africa.”

The conference, which started yesterday and will end with an official opening tomorrow, comes at an opportune time when Zimbabwe, especially in the tourism sector, is pushing for adoption of green energy sources and green tourism.

Top energy experts from a cross section of the energy sector, investors, independent power producers and Government agencies are meeting to deliberate on opportunities for Green Hydrogen in Zimbabwe, status of renewable energy in Southern Africa, access to land for renewable projects and financing renewable energy as well as regional and continental synergies and opportunities in the energy sector, among other topics.

Yesterday, some presentations were made with Dr Fortunate Farirai, an energy expert saying there are vast opportunities for green hydrogen in Zimbabwe.

“Africa has a larger potential to produce low-cost green hydrogen and Hydrogen can be used as fuel, to make fertilizer and chemicals and as an alternative energy,” he said.

Dr Farirai said hydrogen can be a clean energy source, create jobs, lead to infrastructure development, create own fuel and cease fuel imports and be exported for foreign currency revenue.

Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in the world that hosts an electrolysis plant and since 1972 the country has been producing hydrogen from electrolysis of water up to 2015 at Sable Chemicals.

The country has been participating in the green hydrogen atlas Africa project since August 2020, with South Africa and Namibia also investing in the green energy source.

Hydrogen can be used as an alternative fuel for rail transport and heavy-duty trucks. Dr Farirai said ongoing research is needed on the green hydrogen value chain.

Zesa board chairperson, Dr Sydney Gata, said hydrogen energy producing and processing companies are a potential source of new technology development for the energy system that can have net zero emissions.

