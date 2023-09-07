‘ED victory a triumph for servant leadership’

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has described President Mnangagwa’s victory in the recent election and his subsequent inauguration on Monday as a ‘triumph of servant leadership’ rooted in his passion for inclusive development.

Since coming into power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has taken bold steps in transforming the country’s governance systems and reforming the business environment to attract both local and international investors.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper-middle-income status by 2030, President Mnangagwa’s administration dedicated its first five years to rolling out massive development projects across the thereby positioning Zimbabwe for solid growth.

Riding on these milestone successes, President Mnangagwa romped to victory in the August 23 Harmonised Elections in which the Zanu-PF party also garnered majority Parliamentary and council seats.

President Mnangagwa was sworn in for his second term at a colourful event that was attended by thousands of people including regional and international delegates at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday.

In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa pledged to hit the ground running and continue driving the transformative developing agenda to ensure no one and no place remains behind. In order to achieve this, all Government institutions and private sector stakeholders will need to play ball by working hard to ensure the attainment of set national targets.

President Mnangagwa’s Government set the tone for a transformed public service when it introduced performance-based contracts for ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of parastatals and councils chief executive officers.

Various Government agents have congratulated President Mnangagwa on his re-election and have committed to supporting him in fulfilling his vision for a transformed Zimbabwe. In its statement yesterday, the PSC said President Mnangagwa’s victory was a big win for the development agenda.

“This victory signifies the triumph of servant leadership and the deep appreciation of the undeniable benefits of His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s astute guidance in propelling Zimbabwe towards the attainment of the national vision of an upper middle-income economy and society by 2030,” said the Commission.

“As His Excellency, the President, starts a fresh term in office, we celebrate him, cognisant of the confidence that the Zimbabwean people have demonstrated in reposing their trust in his leadership and probity as he continues to discharge the hefty responsibilities of the highest office in the land.”

The Commission challenged all civil servants to discharge their duties with diligence and continue to innovate in fulfilling President Mnangagwa’s vision of developing the country.

It commended its members for good conduct during the just-ended elections as civil servants were among those hired to help coordinate the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission-run electoral process.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the peaceful environment in which the harmonised elections were conducted as well as the professional manner in which our public officers contributed to this onerous, yet rewarding task, all attesting to our collective commitment to the security and inclusive sustainable prosperity of all the citizens of Zimbabwe,” said the Commission.

“We wish His Excellency, the President continued good health and boundless energy in building our nation and protecting its hard-won sovereignty, legacy and liberty.”

The Commission said President Mnangagwa’s victory was well-deserved and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver the weighty aspirations of the citizens.

The Parliament of Parliament has said that President Mnangagwa’s overwhelming victory comes as no surprise as it was a reflection of the positive impact his administration has had among the masses.

“Indeed, one good term deserves another. During the first term of the Second Republic under the visionary stewardship of the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe witnessed a trailblazing transformative socio-economic development trajectory underpinned by massive infrastructure development across the country resulting in massive job creation,” it said.

Telecommunications operator, NetOne also congratulated President Mnangagwa for his re-election and commended him for closing the digital divide.

“Your Excellency, we are inspired by your visionary leadership which is transforming Zimbabwe into a digital economy through the use of information and communication technologies,” it said in a statement.

“Your commitment and hard work have seen the development of mobile network communications nationwide, connecting the unconnected, and bridging the rural and urban divide. Your drive towards financial inclusion has seen the provision of mobile financial services, banking the unbanked.”

Through NDS1, the company said information communication technologies are now witnessed at the village level. Several state-owned enterprises have also vowed to continue implementing their mandate for the country to cruise to an upper middle-income economy by 2030 by providing adequate services to the masses.

-@nqotshili