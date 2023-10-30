Edgars group chief executive officer resigns

Business Writer

EDGARS Stores Limited has announced the resignation of group chief executive officer, Ms Tjeludo Ndlovu effective tomorrow, Tuesday.

Also stepping down is Ms Happiness Vundla, Group Chief Finance Officer.

In a notice, the clothing firm board said Ms Ndlovu will be leaving the Group on 31 October 2023.

“Tjeludo has been with the Group for 11 years having joined in 2012 as Group Accountant. She has led the Group successfully since 2020 at the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“It is with profound gratitude that the Board thanks Tjeludo for her service to the Group and wishes her well in her new challenge.”

Taking over from Ms Ndlovu is Mr Sevious Mushosho effective 1 November.

“The Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Sevious Mushosho as The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 1 November 2023.

“Sevious is a Fellow Chartered Accountant Zimbabwe with over 20 years of multinational experience in crossfunctional management, financial management, audit, insurance, banking, retail and distribution.”

Mr Mushosho has worked at executive level in various companies in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mauritius, including Sub Sahara Capital Group, Distribution Group Africa, AfriAsia Holdings limited and Innscor Africa among others.

He has been on the Board since

July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and from May 2023 as the Group Chief Operating Officer.

The board added that Ms Vundla took responsibility of the Finance Department in 2021.

“Her contribution to the Group for the short period of time she was on the board is greatly appreciated.”

Another appointment is that of Mr Peter Mnyama as Executive Director- Retail Chains.

” A career fashion retailer with over 25 years’ experience, Peter joined the Group as Merchandise Trainee back in 1998.

“He rose to Group Merchandise Controller in 2004 and later became Express Merchandise Executive. He later moved to Edcon in South Africa in 2008 and later returned to Zimbabwe as the Marketing and Sales Executive for Carousel Private Limited in 2013, a role he kept until 2016 when he became Merchandise Executive for the Jet Chain.

” In 2020 he became the Jet Chain Managing Director and then moved to become Edgars Chain Managing Director in 2022.”

Mr Mnyama holds a BCom Honours degree in Marketing, an Executive Development Diploma from ICAZ and a number of Planning and Management Development qualifications.