Edgars invests US$1m in new equipment

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

DESPITE relocating its headquarters from Bulawayo to Harare, Edgars Limited has made a significant investment in the industrialisation of Bulawayo, investing approximately US$1 million in new equipment and creating employment opportunities for 700 people in the city.

The relocation of the headquarters allowed Edgars to focus on better oversight of its outlets. While Harare has 15 stores, Bulawayo has only four stores.

Edgars group chief executive officer, Mr Sevious Mushosho said the move has enabled the company to invest more in its Bulawayo factory, which could become one of the largest factories in the city.

Edgars has recruited people from other clothing factories and employed 400 people in Bulawayo last year and another 300 this year.

Last year, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed clothing retailer and manufacturer relocated its retail chain management offices from Bulawayo to Harare.

Speaking during a plenary session in the recently held Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Mr Mushosho said the relocation of the headquarters was after the realisation that Harare has many outlets that need day to day management as compared to only two outlets, which are in Bulawayo.

“The Plumtree Road factory could be one of the biggest factories in Bulawayo. We have recruited people from other clothing line factories. We employed 400 people last year and a further 300 this year ,in Bulawayo,” he said.

“So, in terms of industrialisation, Edgars is playing a leading role. What Edgars did was just to move head office staff to Harare, so that we have better oversight of what’s happening because if you look at it, in Harare we have 15 stores and four stores in Bulawayo.”

Mr Mushosho noted that the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Listed firm is actively addressing competition through innovative approaches.

In Bulawayo, the company is expanding production and focusing on enhancing quality.

To play a significant role in Bulawayo, Edgars has ordered machines worth US$1 million for installation at Carousel factory, to ramp up garment production from 35 000 units per month to 100 000 units per month before the end of the year.—@SikhulekelaniM1.