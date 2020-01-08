EDITORIAL COMMENT: Farmers must not lose hope

The country was supposed to be in the middle of the wet season now with agricultural activities in full swing, crops deep green and thriving and livestock at their shiny best but the skies have been uncharitable.

As it has been extremely hot and dry countrywide, not many farmers have ploughed or sown anything so late into the season. Those who have taken the risk are watching helplessly as the high temperatures scorch their crops.

In August last year, climate experts meeting in Luanda, Angola, for their traditional annual season forecasting conference projected a normal to above normal first half of the season from October to December 2019 and a normal to below normal second half of the season from this month to March across southern Africa. That forecast prepared us for substantial rains in the last three months of last year and a fairly difficult first three months of this year.

However, with the way the season has developed, only little amounts of rains have fallen in most parts of the country since October hence the limited plantings and poor condition of crops and livestock, especially cattle. It is sad that the dryness in the 2019-2020 season comes after a 2018-2019 drought that rendered up to five million people hungry and dependent on food aid. Namibia has been similarly dry, the same conditions prevailing in Zambia, indicating that some countries in the region could be in for a second successive drought.

We reported yesterday that crops are suffering from moisture stress in many areas. The worst affected crops are maize, dry land tobacco, which is now showing false ripening and small grains that are now showing signs of wilting. Since pests thrive in dry and hot weather conditions, damage to crops could be exacerbated.

Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera said the bulk of the crop is at temporary wilting point and encouraged farmers to continue taking good care of their crops as there were chances of recovery.

He added that farmers should continue with agronomic practices such as weed and pest control. Weeds compete with the crops for nutrients, moisture and, therefore, should be removed while pests damage crops thus must be scouted for regularly and immediately eliminated as well.

Given the dryness of the past three months, we are praying for the turnaround which, experts say is possible if rains fall in the country from Friday.

On Monday, the Meteorological Services Department projected an improvement in rainfall activity with scattered thunderstorms anticipated in Matabeleland North, northern areas of the Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan Province and northern areas of Manicaland Province.

“An improvement in the rainfall activity is expected from the 10th to the 14th of January 2020 as there will be infiltration of moisture from the north and west of the country.

“In terms of the daily amounts, the rainfall is not much in most areas, 10mm of rainfall or less in most areas. However, localised heavy rainfall may be experienced in places recording between 20mm-30mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

“Because of the heat, which is currently being experienced though the rainfall might not yield much, it can be very violent in some places and the general public is encouraged to take caution,” said the department.

We pray that the rains indeed fall from Friday and do so in larger amounts than forecast so that farmers can realise some harvest. It is known that God performs miracles thus we will not be surprised if the turnaround that Dr Basera mentions indeed comes to pass.

That is why it is vital for our farmers to continue controlling weeds and pests in their fields so that if the Met Department prognosis turns out to be correct, they can always take it from there. It is always better for our growers to be ready for a good thing instead of getting discouraged by the prevailing conditions.

It is also important for farmers, if it indeed starts raining from Friday, to plant fast-maturing crops such as sugar beans. This is a good crop which also gives the farmer a decent income when sold.

Apart from sugar beans, we don’t think it would be too wrong for our farmers to actually try planting short-season maize varieties even at this late stage. Why not? It is better to try than not. They say it is always better late than never.

Speaking about livestock, we are worried about the high poverty deaths in cattle in Matabeleland South as well as the southern parts of Masvingo and the Midlands. It was reported at the weekend that at least 15 500 head of cattle have already died in Matabeleland South of lack of pasture and drinking water as a result of the 2018-2019 drought.

It means the mortality can further increase if the prevailing dryness persists to March and beyond. For this reason, our attention is fixed on Friday tp to next week. If rains fall, pastures can recover as would water sources. That would be a welcome reprieve for cattle farmers in Matabeleland South and southern parts of Masvingo and Midlands.