EDITORIAL COMMENT: Food-for-work programme should be re-introduced

Zimbabwe was last cropping season hard hit by the drought and this season is promising to be worse given that very little rain was received during the first half of the season. Many parts of the country have received below normal rains and in some areas farmers are yet to plant as they have not received enough rains to start planting. Planted crops in almost all areas around the country have started wilting and unless it rains in the next few days, the crops will be a write-off.

Thousands of cattle have succumbed to drought especially in Matabeleland South Province, Masvingo and some parts of the Midlands Province. Most farmers have lost hope of planting this season as there are no indications it might rain soon.

More than five million people are in need of food aid and the number is likely to increase sharply in the next few months. What has worsened the situation is that last season many families did not harvest anything due to drought.

Government has already started importing maize and the money spent on imports is increasing every month as more people register for food aid. In order to guarantee adequate food in the country, Government has allowed millers to also import maize.

The feeding programme has already started in almost all the provinces but the worst affected are Matabeleland region, Midlands, Masvingo and some parts of Manicaland. Feeding has also started in urban areas targeting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, the disabled and the sick.

Government has declared that no one will starve despite the food deficit hence the resources being mobilised to import maize. Government should consider re-introducing the food-for-work programme so that as money is spent on feeding the people, those benefiting take the opportunity to develop their areas by working on development projects such as building roads, bridges, schools or clinics.

This approach will ensure only the needy register for food aid. The elderly, the disabled and the sick should, however, be exempt from the food-for-work programme. There is a need to put mechanisms in place to ensure the food aid is not abused.

In the past some individuals involved in the distribution of food have looted the food thereby denying the needy food. The screening of beneficiaries of food aid should be thorough and should involve all community leaders that include chiefs, headmen, village heads and councillors.

Government can only avoid starvation if those involved in the distribution of the food ensure that food reaches the intended beneficiaries. There is a need therefore to ensure the distribution is efficient and water tight to prevent pilferage.

Government alone cannot mobilise adequate resources to feed all the food insecure families hence the need for non-governmental organisations to complement its efforts. It is pleasing to note that NGOs such as the World Food Programme (WFP) have infact started their own feeding programmes.

Many school pupils have over the years benefited from NGOs’ feeding programmes. What is important is for NGOs to work with the Government to avoid duplication of feeding programmes.