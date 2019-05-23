EDITORIAL COMMENT: Government must be applauded for reducing Zupco fares

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) on Tuesday introduced a convenient electronic ticketing system that will ease transactions and plug leakages from the public transport operator.

The electronic ticketing system which is in the form of “tap-and-go” card, also seeks to increase revenue and efficiency.

Government is working on a programme to revamp the mass public transport system to alleviate the plight of commuters. Recently President Mnangagwa commissioned 39 of the 300 buses Government has secured as part of measures to address the plight of commuters that were being ripped off by unscrupulous private bus operators.

The 300 buses are part of an overall Government policy to revamp the sector and introduce a mass public transport system, with a further 500 buses from Belarus soon to be availed.

Commenting on the new ticketing system, Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the e-ticketing system is meant to promote cashless society. He said the company was working on opening e-ticketing kiosks for the convenience of the public.

A number of points have been identified in Harare’s Central Business District and residential areas.

It is our fervent hope that the system will soon be introduced in other cities and towns for the convenience of commuters.

President Mnangagwa said when he commissioned the first batch of Zupco buses that Government was committed to providing a modern and decent transport system to the commuting public.

“Today we are seeing the launch of that concept, the realisation and actualisation of that concept,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

In January this year some commuter omnibus operators increased fares to as much as $6 for a trip from Harare to Chitungwiza thereby prompting Government to avail buses whose fares were this week reduced from $1 per trip to 50 cents.

Government said it is importing thousands of conventional buses to be distributed among the Zupco’s operating divisions.

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga said the reduction of fares was meant to cushion the travelling public.

He allayed fears that the Zupco subsidies are not sustainable saying the move was well calculated and will not burden the country’s purse.

An efficient mass public transport system is the way to go and it is pleasing to note that Zupco is already taking measures to improve efficiency.

Countries like China are being serviced by efficient mass public transport and Zupco could learn from such countries.

We want to commend Government for reducing the fares thereby reducing transport costs for both workers and school children.

The challenge now is to fast- track the delivery of the buses so that both urban and rural commuters enjoy the benefits of mass public transport.