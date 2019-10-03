EDITORIAL COMMENT: Government must deal with mischief in the market place

President Mnangagwa has said Government will not tolerate acts of economic sabotage as it works on growing the economy in line with its vision that seeks to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address during the official opening of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said the Government will not tolerate acts of economic sabotage such as engaging in corruption and other such activities that work against initiatives to grow the economy.

He said the fight against corruption will be deepened until society is rid of the vice. President Mnangagwa said Government continues to take bold and decisive steps to open up and grow the economy for the benefit of the people.

He said the road map articulated in Vision 2030 whose key building block is the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, was being systematically pursued. President Mnangagwa said he was encouraged by the nation’s positive response to the currency reforms which Government has embarked on.

He however said last week’s exchange rate manipulation was economic sabotage and will therefore not be tolerated. We have said it before that we can only succeed as a country if we have a shared vision of where we want to go as a nation.

Those who deliberately manipulate exchange rates to destabilise the economy are economic saboteurs who do not share our national vision of turning around the economy.

These individuals should not only be exposed but measures should be put in place to stop their nefarious acts which are motivated by greed. The businesses on their part have not helped the situation by pegging prices based on manipulated exchange rates.

We hope this anomaly will be addressed when the business sector meet President Mnangagwa. The President has said Government remained concerned about the increases in the prices of basic commodities hence this planned meeting.

President Mnangagwa said Government and the business community should agree on clear ground rules which ensure fair play in the market. It is a fact that there is a lot of mischief in the market place meant to derail progress in growing the economy and we are happy The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is working on correcting this.

We however want to implore the central bank to ensure that the innocent are not punished or inconvenienced by measures being put in place to rein in economic saboteurs.