EDITORIAL COMMENT: Junior doctors must refrain from job action for the patients’ sake

All junior doctors and radiographers should be back at their workstations by 5pm today, after they agreed on Saturday to end their 36-day industrial action that had paralysed the health service delivery across the country.

The 553 workers had refused to work, demanding US dollar salaries, vehicle loans, improved medical drugs’ supply, flexible working hours and better working conditions. Senior doctors, complaining that the shortage of staff owing to the strike had overburdened them with work, had joined their juniors. The Government designated Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to coordinate the negotiations to end the dispute with the doctors. On Saturday, a deal was struck, under which all the striking employees agreed to be back at work within 48 hours.

Patients had suffered indescribably over the past five weeks as a result of the strike. Major public hospitals across the country had shut down their outpatients sections as there were no doctors to man them. This meant that some patients, desperately in need of medical attention, were turned away from hospitals to endure pain at home. We are deeply saddened by the fact that the greatest impact of the stoppage was felt by the poor who rely on public hospitals whose fees are affordable. In our view, the latest strike was very painful for many because it happened at a time when pharmacies are demanding payment for medical drugs in foreign currency, rejecting local currency. As most pharmacies are not accepting local currency, medical aid has, to a large extent, become obsolete.

Viewed from another angle, the labour dispute did not just hit the poor and jobless but also those in formal employment who rely on medical insurance to access health services. Only the wealthy minority weren’t affected that much because they are able to get medical treatment at private health institutions which provide a more expensive service. This minute segment of the population is able to raise foreign currency for them to be able to get treatment at private hospitals as well as buying medicines whose prices are pegged in foreign currency.

It is however good that the protesting workers have agreed to get back to work.

Health Services Board executive chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana said: “There was a health service bipartite negotiating forum this afternoon and we are glad to announce that there has been a resolution of the labour dispute; an agreement was signed by the parties. The doctors on strike have agreed to go back to work starting immediately until 17:00 on Monday. Government is pleased that within the next few hours the situation in our affected hospitals will be returning back to normalcy. We wish to thank everyone who worked hard to make this happen.”

The doctors return to work without the US$ salaries they craved but will be able to get allowances in that currency if donors make available support for that purpose. Government had made it clear earlier that it cannot bend the rules on this one. The economy is short of foreign currency to fund a range of critical imports including medical drugs and raw materials for industry. Actually the reason why the economy is in trouble is partly because of the long-running shortage of foreign currency. It was therefore unimaginable that the same employer who has no US$ to import medicines or critical raw materials for industry, would agree to spend that scarce money paying some of its employees.

The strike was illegal given the court ruling to that effect. As a result disciplinary hearings conducted by senior doctors will be conducted for the workers. In our opinion, this is just a formality as no worker would be punished for the job action. A statement issued by the doctors says there shall be no dismissals or suspensions and no further pursuing of court proceedings against them after the Saturday agreement.

In addition to getting away unpunished for engaging in the illegal strike, doctors succeeded in extracting a commitment from the Government to review their salaries by the end of March. Salaries that had been halted over the duration of the strike will be paid. Also Government has agreed to unfreeze posts to lessen pressure on those in service and increase the amount offered from US$10 million to US$12 million.

“Health workers on own volition would get duty free certificates, a scheme which would operate separately from the vehicle loan scheme. The duty free scheme would not interfere with the original vehicle loan scheme, coupled with issuance of the duty free certificates.

“The maximum values for the duty-free scheme shall be US$7 500 for JRMOs and SRMOs, US$15 000 for middle level doctors (SHOs, HMOs, GMOs Junior Registrars and District Medical Officers) and US$30 000 for Senior Doctors (Senior Registrars, PMDs and Consultants). This would be applicable to these and their equivalent and below grades. The Scheme is to commence from January 2019,” said the workers.

We are glad that the dispute has ended. It is a victory for the workers indeed, which is really good for them. But overall this is a victory for the patient; for the health delivery system that had struggled over the past five weeks. Going forward, we urge the junior doctors to restrain themselves as any job action on their part is detrimental to the nation’s health. The Government is also urged to strive to pay better, not only the junior doctors, but also other civil servants whose efforts contribute to the sound functioning of the economy.