EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s all join fight against vandalism of Zesa infrastructure

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) says it requires at least US$40 million to replace more than 4 000 transformers which have been vandalised across the country.

The authority’s spokesperson, Mr Fullard Gwasira said the power utility had also lost 1 000km of power lines to cable thieves. The company, he said, was therefore losing a lot of infrastructure due to vandalism and it requires millions of dollars to replace the infrastructure.

Mr Gwasira said while the power utility’s generation capacity had been constrained by ageing equipment at its thermal stations and the low water levels at Kariba Dam due to the drought, the situation was worsened by the destruction of equipment by vandals. Mr Gwasira said Zesa was experiencing increased incidents of vandalism, some of which had claimed lives as thieves attempt to drain transformer oil or cut copper cable conductors.

He said it seems the 10 years mandatory sentence for those convicted of vandalism of Zesa infrastructure or stealing copper cables was not deterrent enough. He said probably increasing the mandatory sentence to 20 years could deter would be vandals.

On Tuesday, Cabinet also expressed concern at the increasing cases of vandalism of Zesa transformers and theft of power cables across the country.

Addressing journalists during a post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said stern measures will be taken against those vandalising Zesa infrastructure. Those vandalising Zesa infrastructure are finding a ready market locally and outside the country for transformer oil and copper cables sold as scrap.

The copper cables are being smuggled mainly to South Africa where there is a ready market for the copper hence vandals are even risking their lives to cut the cables. Many cases of vandals being electrocuted while cutting live wires have been reported but this has not deterred the vandals.

The people vandalising Zesa infrastructure and those buying the stolen cables or transformer oil live within our communities. It is therefore incumbent upon each and every citizen to join the fight against vandalism by reporting the culprits to the police.

Many electricity consumers are going for long periods without power as a result of vandalism which can be reduced if citizens are vigilant and play their part in protecting Zesa infrastructure.