EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s not forget the goals Unity Accord was set to achieve

Tomorrow, Zimbabwe marks the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Unity Accord.

The agreement, signed on December 22, 1987, in Harare by the then Zanu-PF and PF Zapu leaders Mr Robert Mugabe and Dr Joshua Nkomo respectively, brought to an end the civil disturbances in parts of Matabeleland region and Midlands Province. The country was destabilised substantially socially and economically during the five-year period of the disturbances. Also, there was widespread fear among the people across the country.

However, the two leaders and their political parties took the right decision to thrash out their differences in the interest of peace, development and nation building.

Thus, it was a momentous occasion when Mr Mugabe and Dr Nkomo put pen to paper on that day.

We hold the Unity Accord in very high regard not only because of the peace and tranquility it ushered into our nation but also because the agreement was negotiated and attained by Zimbabweans themselves, alone without foreign mediation. They had first-hand experience of the disturbances and the negative conditions they created socially, politically and economically. They did not need anyone from outside to explain to them why they had to talk and stop the senseless disturbances. Agreements reached in this way tend to be more durable than those achieved through foreign cajolement.

Thirty one years on, we look back with much pride. Zimbabwe has become one of the most stable and peaceful countries on the continent. Whatever challenges have emerged over the past three decades, Zimbabweans have overcome them in peace. For example, we laboured through our worst economic phase between 2004 and 2009. In some countries the extreme poverty, hunger and despondency our people suffered during those forgettable five years could have sparked civil strife but Zimbabweans being Zimbabweans we braved it all.

The events of November last year come to mind too. The people were suffering under the leadership of an administration that had utterly lost the plot. The country and its economy were just drifting to nowhere as the political leadership of that time engaged in fruitless politicking, fighting and looting. Fed up with this, the masses rose to claim their country back. That demonstration in Harare on November 18, 2017, will go down in history as the most humongous and peaceful this country has ever seen. Led by war veterans and with military support, the masses reclaimed their country; their destinies in a political transition that was peaceful.

The world watched in amazement as people posed for selfies with soldiers on military tanks on the streets of Harare; as people, draped in national colours and flying the national flag, danced on top of the armoured vehicles. Elsewhere, transitions of this nature would have been accompanied by bloodshed. A state of emergency would have been declared but Zimbabweans being Zimbabweans; they conducted themselves honourably to usher in a new Government. Indeed peace has become the ever-present descriptor of Zimbabwe.

We have no doubt that this peaceful disposition has its roots in the December 22, 1987 agreement.

We urge our people to continue on that path; we must always uphold peace and unity whatever challenges we might face.

Since his first inauguration on November 24 last year, President Mnangagwa always exhorts his compatriots to put peace and unity ahead of all else. Peace and unity are the basis of all development. Even in the home, peace and unity must prevail for that home to stand. The same applies to a nation. No development can be realised if people are fighting among themselves.

Speaking at last week’s 17th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference at Mzingwane High School, Esigodini, Matabeleland South, the President, once again urged the people to be united and peaceful. He was on the subject of devolution which the Government is rolling out. There is a chance that some among us might misinterpret devolution as a possible path to secession, thus the President stressed that the country will remain a unitary state.

“Hurumende iri kuti iyo province imwe neimwe yakapiwa upfumi hwayo naMwari isina kukumbira kuna Mwari. Saka moga ikoko kuprovince motarira kuti muprovince menyu munei? Province yedu tingaisimudzira sei, munge makabatana muchiita izvozvo. Vachanyanya kubatana vachachimbidzika kubudirira. In implementing devolution, vachanonoka kubatana vachanonoka kubudirira. (The Government is saying every province was given its own resources by God, so every province must decide how it can improve itself using the resources it has.

Those who will be united will perform well. So the new Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube set aside $310 million for the provinces. It is possible that each province will have $31 million that the provincial leaders will decide how it would be spent. I now want you to listen attentively as I say this. As we implement devolution, let us always remain mindful that we are a unitary state, with diverse cultures, languages, beliefs and religions,” said the President.

These words of wisdom should ring in our minds as we mark Unity Day tomorrow; as we move forward as one people united under one flag, singing one national anthem in peace.