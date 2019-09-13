EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s remain calm as we mourn our national icon

STRUGGLE icon and founding father of the nation of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Mugabe’s body arrived in Harare on Wednesday and was received by President Mnangagwa who led a gathering of senior Government officials, service chiefs, the Mugabe family, ordinary Zimbabweans, Zanu-PF supporters and other dignitaries in honouring the late nationalist.

Indeed, the entire country stood still as the casket bearing the remains of Zimbabwe’s first Prime Minister and Executive President was lowered from the chartered plane which transported it from Singapore where he died last Friday.

It was both a sombre atmosphere as the former First Lady Grace Mugabe disembarked from the plane to the waiting arms of President Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia who consoled her — and a celebration of the former President’s life as thousands of Zanu-PF supporters, some clad in regalia emblazoned with his face, sang and danced on the tarmac of the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

There was also a heavy presence of local and international journalists with the occasion beamed live to millions across the world —testament to the iconic stature of the man and his worldwide appeal. In his address, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to his mentor and former boss, describing him as a revolutionary icon and Pan Africanist who made Zimbabwe what it is today.

He said the work and ideology of Cde Mugabe would continue to guide Zimbabwe as the nation adjusted to life without him. “We have gathered here to welcome our founding father of the nation, independent Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Our revolutionary commander during our armed liberation struggle, an icon of Pan Africanism, the man that created our nation, the man that led us to this day has left us. We are gathered here to receive his body and we are grieved and we say our sincere and deep condolences to the former First Lady who has brought the body, Amai Grace Mugabe, children and immediate family members, the entire nation of Zimbabwe, our people who are grieved and are in mourning because the light which led us to independence is no more, but his works, ideology will continue to guide this nation.”

President Mnangagwa appealed for peace and calm as the nation mourned the national hero and prepares for his burial on Sunday. “May I take this opportunity to say to the great people of Zimbabwe, on the day we shall lay him to rest on Sunday, I appeal to you in your hundreds, thousands and millions to show your love to our great leader who has left us,” he said.

“Today as we leave here, our icon and commander will first pass through One Commando where the military will say their prayer and the body will proceed to the residence of our former President — the Blue Roof — today. Thereafter the programme will be announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. May I, therefore, appeal to you all to be peaceful and to be loving, united, Zimbabwe is ours together. We are one people and one nation.”

It would be remiss not to say former President Mugabe has been honoured befitting his status as the Father of the Nation. He has been accorded all the respect deserving of a national hero and giant of the struggle. President Mnangagwa has exhibited both statesmanship and humility in ensuring that his mentor is laid to rest in a dignified manner.

He has been a pillar of strength for the Mugabe family, particularly the former First Lady, whom he has provided with both moral and material support so that this dark and painful period proceeds as smoothly as possible.

By paying for Cde Mugabe’s medical expenses, repatriating his body from Singapore and taking care of all the funeral expenses, the Government of Zimbabwe is amplifying the spirit of Ubuntu and acknowledging the immense role played by its former leader.

Despite the events of November 2017 during which Cde Mugabe resigned as Operation Restore Legacy was in motion, and the resurgent snipping from G40 malcontents from their various bolt holes in self-imposed exile, President Mnangagwa has never uttered a bad word about the former President but has instead put the events of the past behind him with his focus trained on getting Zimbabwe working again.

This is highly commendable and we urge him to remain humble, respectful and undeterred as he works towards burying his mentor and father figure. He should be content knowing that only the people of Zimbabwe can judge him over the role he played in ensuring a smooth and dignified funeral for Cde Mugabe. In the meantime, we call on Zimbabweans to heed the President’s message of peace, unity and love until the funeral programme is concluded with a burial.

Former President Mugabe deserves a huge send-off and people should come in their thousands for the service at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow and the burial as this is what our founding father would have wanted.