EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s unite to give Cde Mugabe a befitting send off

President Mnangagwa has assigned a delegation led by Vice President Kombo Mohadi and comprising former President Cde Robert Mugabe’s family, the family of the former first lady — the Marufus and the ruling Zanu-PF party officials to facilitate the repatriation of the late national hero’s body from Singapore where he died last Friday.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said on Friday morning President Mnangagwa and his Government assigned Vice President Mohadi to lead a delegation to Singapore to bring home the remains of the late founding father of the nation.

“The President gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Misheck Sibanda to ensure the delegation comprising both the Mugabe and Marufu families, party officials and Government representatives left for Singapore yesterday to support the former First Lady and that a chartered plane be secured to take them to and from Singapore.

The party officials that left for Singapore are Zanu-PF secretary for women’s league Cde Marble Chinomona and Politburo members Cde Edna Madzongwe, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi and a representative from the youth league. The nation has been plunged into mourning following the death of its iconic founding father, Cde Mugabe, who died at the age of 95 after a long illness.

The Zanu-PF Politburo immediately convened a meeting and declared Cde Mugabe a national hero, a status President Mnangagwa said the late departed hero earned and richly deserves. There is outpouring of grief not only from Zimbabweans but the entire globe. Kenya has since declared three days of national mourning in honour of the Pan-Africanist and elder statesman who fought hard to unite the African continent and fight colonialism.

Zimbabweans from across the political divide have demonstrated magnanimity in mourning their founding father who did not only contribute immensely to the liberation of the country but empowered them by taking a bold decision to redistribute the land whose ownership was skewed in favour of the minority white farmers.

It is unfortunate that while most Zimbabweans are celebrating the rich legacy bequeathed to them by the late Cde Mugabe, we have among us individuals that want to divide the nation by peddling falsehoods.

The Mugabe’s family spokesperson, Mr Leo Mugabe, has denied media reports that the former President had refused to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre.

It is important to guard against such falsehoods meant to cause unnecessary confusion at a time the nation is focusing on giving their national hero a befitting send off.

Last week was a bad week for Zimbabwe which lost two national heroes on the same day. Former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff Major-General Trust Mugoba also died last Friday and was declared a national hero. He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.