EDITORIAL COMMENT: Nation must join hands with ZACC to fight corruption

President Mnangagwa Thursday morning presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The newly appointed Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has vowed to decisively deal with corruption. Justice Matanda-Moyo who was sworn in last Thursday, said she would leave no stone unturned in the investigation of corruption cases in order to rid the nation of the vice which is frustrating the country’s economic growth.

Speaking during the commissioning of the specialised Anti-Corruption Court in Masvingo last Friday, Justice Matanda-Moyo said she would ensure corruption cases are thoroughly investigated and brought to court on time. “I am equally aware of public concerns and expectations regarding investigation and prosecution of corruption cases. The public is concerned about cases of grand corruption and everyone expects thorough investigations which result in the presentation of concrete evidence for successful prosecution of offenders,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said her Commission will therefore do its best to meet the expectations of the nation and President Mnangagwa who described the previous commission as rotten to the core.

President Mnangagwa has already expressed disappointment at the slow movement in the battle against corruption following the arrest of several high profile figures accused of corruption. Several former cabinet ministers and business executives were arrested on allegations of corruption but many of the cases have collapsed at the courts.

Cde Mnangagwa while applauding the establishment of specialised anti-corruption courts, expressed displeasure at the slow pace in concluding corruption cases. “I am disappointed that corruption cases are not moving. While we may be experiencing teething challenges, I implore all those who play a role in this mammoth task to remain steadfast, honest and upright in the execution of their duties,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the success in fighting graft impacted on the country’s quest to establish a corrupt free society, accelerates development and speedily improves the quality of life. In a bid to expeditiously deal with graft, the Judicial Service Commission is setting up anti-corruption courts in all the country’s 10 provinces and so far such courts have been opened in Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare and Masvingo.

The setting up of the specialised courts is meant to complement Government efforts to eliminate corruption by expeditiously dealing with corruption cases brought before the courts.

Justice Matanda-Moyo underscored the need for all Zimbabweans and its institutions to work together if the war against corruption is to be won. She urged the nation to draw lessons from challenges that have so far been encountered in the fight against corruption and use the window to chart new avenues for future battles against the pervasive vice.

We want to implore the nation to join hands with Justice Matanda-Moyo and her Commission in fighting this cancer which is threatening to derail progress towards attaining our vision of growing the economy to the level of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

We totally agree with Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza that the fight against corruption is not a solo but a chorus which Zimbabweans must sing in unison.