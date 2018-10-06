EDITORIAL COMMENT: Perm secs must ensure civil servants change their ways

Permanent secretaries have a critical role of ensuring Government policies and programmes are implemented. Government Ministers give policy direction while the real work is done by the permanent secretary and his or her team. It is therefore imperative for permanent secretaries to share the same vision with the executive.

It is our hope that following the induction workshop held for them on Wednesday, all permanent secretaries are now very clear regarding what is expected of them. We have no doubt that the executive came up with men and women who are best qualified for the job and there is therefore no reason why they should fail to deliver.

The President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 can only be realised when permanent secretaries and their line ministers deliver to expectations. Addressing the permanent secretaries at the workshop, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said vision 2030 elevated economics ahead of politics to ensure that by 2030 Zimbabwe is elevated to a middle income economy with high quality life for its citizens.

The Government Ministers and the permanent secretaries should therefore work together to ensure that Government realises this vision. We totally agree with the Public Service Commission Deputy chair Ambassador Margaret Muchada that the minister and his or her permanent secretary should complement each other in their work.

There is no reason for conflict between the two because their goal is the same. Real work has started following the induction workshop and we should start enjoying deliverables from the different Government ministries with permanent secretaries leading the teams.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every civil servant to put shoulder to the wheel as the nation strives to turnaround the economy. All Government ministries should, as directed, prioritise quick-win projects that impact on the people’s lives.

The permanent secretaries and their line ministers should inculcate a new work ethics among civil servants. Government has said Zimbabwe is open for business and potential investors should confirm this from the way the different ministries handle them as they make enquiries.

President Mnangagwa has said it is no longer business as usual in the Second Republic and it is the responsibility of permanent secretaries to ensure civil servants change the way they have been doing business in the past.

Government has declared zero tolerance for corruption and the bad apples that have a propensity to engage in corruption should be indentified and weeded out of the Public Service.