EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zim-EU relations back on the rails

Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) opened a fresh page in their relations on Wednesday when, for the first time in 19 years, they met formally in Harare.

Held in terms of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement that governs relations between Europe and the African, Caribbean and Pacific region, the meeting sought to begin a process to restore Zimbabwe-EU ties after two decades of acrimony.

“This event that brings us together marks another milestone in the Government’s re-engagement efforts and indeed in the strengthening of relations between Zimbabwe and the EU,” said Ambassador James Manzou, co-chairperson of the dialogue and also Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

“As you are all aware, re-engagement, particularly this one with the EU, is one of the foreign policy priorities of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Looking back at the informal meetings we have had this year and the year before, I am convinced that we have laid the groundwork for a frank constructive engagement on all issues aimed at strengthening our relations.”

On his part, co-chair, who is also the Head of the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Timo Olkkonen said:

“This should provide a useful platform to exchange views on topics that are of common interest and identify areas where we can deepen our relationship. It also provides a forum for a frank exchange of views on issues we might not agree upon and foster mutual understanding. Our commitment is to a relationship that we are building together, as partners. In all our activities, we want to engage Zimbabwe on an equal footing, based on shared values, such as respect of human rights and the sustainable development goals agenda. A strengthened relationship between Zimbabwe and EU holds promise of increased investment and trade opportunities.”

Wednesday was undoubtedly an important day for the bilateral relations between the two sides. It marked a rebirth of the ties which soured in 2000 when the EU imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe to protest against the implementation of the land reform programme. The punitive measures meant Zimbabwe could not access lines of credit or investment from Europe. That market, one of the world’s most lucrative, was closed for Zimbabwean products. In addition, the senior political and government leadership in our country were banned from travelling to Europe for any business apart from UN activities. As this happened, the EU was funding a retinue of opposition parties, especially the MDCs and civic groups, in an attempt to undermine the Government with the ultimate objective to effect regime change.

The situation was bad and Zimbabwe lost much more than the EU did in the standoff.

But in yet another testament of the success of President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement drive, the informal meetings that have been ongoing for the past two years or so have developed into a formal engagement which we pray must be the beginning of a new phase in Zimbabwe-EU relations. We were encouraged in February this year when, for the first time in 19 years, the EU refrained from extending the sanctions on any members of the Government. That decision sent the signal that the EU recognised the good work that President Mnangagwa and his Government were doing to get the country back into the family of nations.

They read the situation correctly because political and economic reforms are steaming ahead. For example, unlike in the past when freedom of expression was constrained, the Second Republic is opening up space for the citizens to freely express themselves. Speaker of Parliament, Cde Jacob Mudenda said this week that the electoral law reform process should be competed in the next two months before the lapse of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament to allow the country to lay the foundation for the 2023 harmonised elections. Also, the President recently launched political dialogue involving his party, Zanu-PF, and most of the opposition parties that participated in the harmonised elections last year.

The Government is also working on improving the ease of doing business, has embarked on currency reforms and removed the clause in the indigenisation law that prevented foreigners from owning 100 percent shares in local businesses. Furthermore, some of the white former farmers whose land was repossessed during the land redistribution exercise have been compensated while others have been given land to farm. The International Monetary Fund and the Government are engaged in a staff monitored programme to get the country back for possible funding from multi-lateral funders.

It is abundantly clear that the full range of reforms is underway to clear some of the impediments to sound Zimbabwe-EU ties.

Seeing that Zimbabwe has lost billions in potential investment and revenue over the past two decades of frosty relations with Europe, we are hopeful that the Wednesday meeting will, first and foremost result in the EU removing the ruinous embargo on our country. We are hopeful, too, for the restoration of economic ties between Harare and Brussels. Investment and lines of credit will flow into the country once again and the EU market will reopen for local companies interested in selling their goods and services to Europe. European financial institutions should begin lending to local industry

We appreciate that the process that started this week will not bring the fruits that we want, and deserve, immediately. It will take some time, but we urge both parties to expedite the dialogue so that they forge a strong friendship for mutual benefit.