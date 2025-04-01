Editors urged to sustain HIV awareness

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Chinhoyi

Editors from various media houses in the country are in Chinhoyi for a National AIDS Council (NAC) workshop aimed at enhancing accurate and responsible reporting on HIV and AIDS and ensuring that media helps in ending AIDS by 2030.

The workshop comes at a time the country is grappling with the impact of reduced international funding.

Speaking at the opening if the two-day workshop acting NAC Chief Executive Officer Mr Raymond Yekeye said editors play a crucial role in shaping public perception and ensuring HIV remains a national priority.

“Your presence here underscores the vital role the editors play in shaping public understanding, influencing behaviour, and ultimately contributing to our national response to HIV and AIDS. As gatekeepers of information, your commitment to accurate, responsible, and impactful reporting is indispensable,” he said.

The workshop seeks to provide editors with the latest information on the HIV and AIDS landscape in Zimbabwe, including the impact of the recent funding cuts by the United States Government, which has stopped several programmes and affected communities.

Mr Yekeye reaffirmed NAC’s commitment to working closely with the media to promote awareness, encourage utilisation of HIV services and strengthen policies