Education 5.0 imparts farming skills to Mtshabezi High pupils

Mtshabezi High School learners stand next to their school’s horticulture project

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

IMPLEMENTATION of the Government’s Education 5.0 model has catalysed remarkable progress at Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District, where several agricultural projects have benefited learners by equipping them with essential farming skills.

At Mtshabezi High School, several agricultural projects have equipped learners with vital farming skills while promoting the school’s financial sustainability.

The poultry and horticulture projects have seen the management of over 4 000 birds, including off-layers, and a garden that produces various crops.

The produced goods have fortified the schools’ dietary requirements and also supply the local markets and communities with eggs, chickens and vegetables.

The school has employed modern technology and sustainable farming trends to enhance practical learning and promote industrialisation, modernisation and innovation for student empowerment.

The shift towards a hands-on approach in Education 5.0 aims to create a balanced learning environment that empowers learners with skills that promote industrial development. Minenhle Nkomo, a Form 4 pupil, highlighted a vital lesson on using drip irrigation for sustainable water conservation while producing nutrient-rich crops for a balanced diet.

“Our garden grows cabbages, chomolia, tomatoes and onions using a drip irrigation system, which conserves water while ensuring our crops receive enough nutrients. The produce supplies our dining halls, and the project has taught us to be productive as learners while gaining knowledge in crop production,” she said.

She intends to start her horticulture project after finishing school, armed with her newly acquired skills.

“We’ve learned about selecting the right crop varieties, tending to plants, and protecting them from diseases,” she said.

Brandon Zisengwe, another Form 4 pupil, spoke of the skills gained from the poultry project, which include feeding, caring and preparing chickens for the market.

“We have 4 000 broilers at various stages of growth, ensuring a steady supply of meat and eggs. I’ve gained valuable knowledge and the life skills we’re learning will be useful in future,” he said.

Ms Anele Moyo, who supervises the broiler project, said this is their sixth batch of chickens this year.

The school has also established an innovation centre that fosters visual learning, internet access and collaboration, further enhancing the practical learning experience.

It’s housed in a renovated church building and is equipped with interactive boards, smart screens, web cameras and other tools.

Headmaster Mr Morgen Moyo said the school aims to provide quality education, which promotes employability and entrepreneurship while empowering learners.

“As an institution, we strive to provide quality education and skills that enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

“The innovation hub and agriculture projects are just part of our broader mission to empower learners,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the innovation centre will allow learners to conduct research, share ideas and develop solutions to complex challenges, further strengthening the school’s curriculum and providing a practical learning experience. — @DubeMatutu