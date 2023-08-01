Education for Active Citizenship

Jobert Ngwenya

I have previously highlighted the importance of Global Citizenship Education in shaping the minds of Zimbabwe’s youth towards active participation in the global landscape. However, as the nation gears up for the harmonised elections on the 23rd of August 2023, conversations with young people reveal a concerning trend. Many of them fail to recognise the significance of participating in electoral issues or even comprehend their fundamental civic duties as citizens of Zimbabwe. It is imperative that our education system addresses this alarming gap by placing a stronger emphasis on citizenship education within the national curriculum.

Loosely defined, Citizenship Education encompasses a range of knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values that empower individuals to understand their rights and responsibilities as active members of society. It cultivates critical thinking, empathy, and a sense of civic duty, equipping young people with the necessary tools to participate effectively in democratic processes. Citizenship Education has various names such as ‘citizenship’ in the United Kingdom, ‘civics’ in the United States of America, and ‘education for democratic citizenship’ in certain parts of Europe. Citizenship Education focuses on the rights, responsibilities, and participation of citizens. The differences in nomenclature reflect the varied approaches taken towards citizenship education in different countries, which are often influenced by their unique historical and political contexts.

The main features of Citizenship Education include knowledge of governance and civic institutions. Citizenship Education provides a comprehensive understanding of the structures and functions of government, fostering awareness of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Critical thinking and active participation consist of other components of Citizenship Education. It encourages learners to analyse societal issues, form independent opinions, and engage in constructive dialogue, promoting a culture of active citizenship. Thirdly, Citizenship Education instils moral values such as respect, empathy, inclusivity, and social justice, nurturing responsible and compassionate citizens. Additionally, Citizenship Education should build skills for democratic participation by equipping learners with skills like public speaking, debating, and negotiation, enabling them to actively engage in public affairs and advocate for positive change.

Citizenship Education plays a pivotal role in building a vibrant and democratic society. It empowers young people to become informed and engaged citizens, shaping the future of Zimbabwe. Instilling democratic values and nurturing a sense of responsibility, Citizenship Education encourages a participatory culture, strengthens social cohesion, and promotes sustainable development. Citizenship Education promotes responsible and ethical behaviour, inculcates a sense of social responsibility and encourages learners to make ethical choices as citizens. It also nurtures civic skills and participation, equipping individuals with effective communication, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities.

Although Zimbabwe has made strides in integrating Citizenship Education into the curriculum, there is still much work to be done. The Heritage Studies syllabus offers components of Citizenship Education, but it falls short of providing a comprehensive framework. Although the subject is compulsory for all learners, at least on paper, the syllabus is too heavy and examination-oriented, lacking the practicality to mean anything to the learners. Other current approaches include the Junior City Council and Junior Parliament initiatives, which, while valuable and practical, need to be expanded and integrated more cohesively into our education system. Currently, participation in these programs is restricted to a few learners such that if you randomly ask a learner what Junior Council is all about, they may not be in a position to know.

To effectively implement Citizenship Education in schools, it is essential to adopt innovative teaching methodologies that promote active engagement and understanding among learners. One approach is to incorporate interactive and participatory learning activities such as debates, simulations, and role-plays in subjects such as History, Heritage Studies, Economic History, Sociology among others. Citizenship Education can be easily integrated by way of continuous assessment work and projects. These activities encourage learners to explore and delve into complex social issues, nurturing critical thinking, empathy, and a deeper understanding of citizenship developing the skills necessary for effective civic participation and decision-making. Citizenship education can also be implemented as a non-examinable module assessed through project work.

In addition to interactive learning activities, the selection and role of prefects or student boards can be restructured to reflect the country’s political system and promote the principles of citizenship. Instead of prefects’ selection done by the teachers, the selection process for prefects can be modelled after the political electoral system. This can involve a nomination process, campaigning, and a secret ballot, with teachers acting as the electoral board. Such an approach helps learners understand the democratic process, active participation in leadership selection and the importance of responsible decision-making in leadership roles.

Expanding the concepts of the Junior Council and Junior Parliament can also enhance citizenship education. Rather than limiting participation to a select group of learners, all students or at least those above a certain age (for example, 15) can have the opportunity to vote for representatives at different levels, from the school to the district, provincial, and national levels. Learners can nominate candidates who will represent them at each level, ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives are represented. This not only promotes active participation and engagement but also nurtures a sense of ownership and responsibility among learners as they navigate the education landscape and advocate for their interests.

Important to note is the fact that the responsibility of promoting Citizenship Education is a collective effort. Schools should create a supportive environment that encourages active learner participation and facilitates open discussions on civic matters. Teachers should receive professional development and training to effectively deliver citizenship education, ensuring it is integrated across various learning areas. Parents and the community play crucial roles by reinforcing the values and knowledge taught in schools, engaging in community service, and promoting responsible citizenship within families and local neighbourhoods.

Other interventions that can be used to enrich Citizenship Education include entrepreneurship education, volunteerism and internships. Entrepreneurship Education can be incorporated, encouraging learners to develop skills that contribute to the economic growth of the nation while consolidating responsible business practices. Furthermore, voluntary activities, such as community service projects, can deepen learners’ sense of empathy, civic engagement, and social responsibility. Job shadowing and work based learning experiences can also provide learners with firsthand exposure to different civic professions, developing a sense of career aspiration and an understanding of their role within society.

As Zimbabwe moves forward, it is crucial to invest in comprehensive Citizenship Education to empower young citizens who are knowledgeable, active, engaged, and committed to the growth and prosperity of their nation. Equipping learners with the necessary skills, values, and understanding, can create a generation of active citizens who actively participate in democratic processes, contribute to their communities, and advocate for positive change. Let us seize this opportunity to prioritise citizenship education, laying the foundation for a brighter and more democratic Zimbabwe.

Jobert Ngwenya is an award winning educator, Fulbright TEA Fellow, National Geographic Education Grantee, Citizenship Diplomacy Action Fund grantee, author, and academic audio content creator. He holds a Master of Arts in Development Studies (MSU) Bachelor of Arts (UZ) and Post Graduate Diploma in Education (ZOU). He can be contacted by email on [email protected]