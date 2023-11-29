Education infrastructure projects surpass halfway completion mark countrywide

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A MAJORITY of educational infrastructure projects have surpassed the halfway completion mark in the country.

Speaking during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the development is contained in a progress report from the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo.

The report highlighted several notable achievements accomplished under Minister Moyo’s leadership, as outlined in the recently released report on the 3rd 100-Day Cycle projects of 2023.

One of the key areas of focus has been the upgrading of school infrastructure across various provinces in Zimbabwe.

Dr Muswere said in Manicaland, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Midlands Province, the upgrading of school infrastructure has reached an impressive 74 percent completion. This includes the renovation and refurbishment of existing school buildings, classrooms, and facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

“Additionally, the Government has been actively involved in the construction and conversion of laboratories in Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland West Provinces. With 58 percent of the project already complete, these modern and well-equipped laboratories will enhance the quality of science education and practical learning opportunities for students,” he said.

As part of the Government’s commitment to providing holistic educational experiences, Dr Muswere said, efforts have also been made towards the construction of sustainable and affordable boarding facilities, with the initiative now 65 percent complete, primarily focusing on Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, and Mashonaland East Provinces.

“The construction of these boarding facilities aims to provide safe and comfortable accommodation for students, particularly those from remote areas, ensuring they have access to quality education.

The Government remains committed to the continuous improvement of educational infrastructure, ensuring that all students have access to quality education in a conducive environment. Through such initiatives, the Government aims to empower the future generation, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to the growth and development of the nation,” said Dr Muswere.