Educational co-operation between Zimbabwe and Russia key to economic development

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

EDUCATIONAL cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia is important for the economic development and modernisation of the country, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo has said.

The Minister said this in an interview with global news network Sputnik Africa on the sidelines of the second edition of the International Forum of Education Ministers “Shaping the Future” which ended in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday.

Minister Moyo also highlighted the numerous Zimbabwean students receiving scholarships from Russia to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“Those are very important in ensuring that the economic development in Zimbabwe is enhanced. We are encouraging students to do STEM disciplines, engineering, and other very important subjects or disciplines, which will in a big way assist in the economic development and modernization of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Moyo.

He further emphasised the Government’s commitment to increasing the number of Zimbabwean students studying in Russia, acknowledging the multiplier effect these students will have on Zimbabwe’s development upon their return.

Minister Moyo also expressed deep appreciation for Russia’s support in various sectors, including education, agriculture, and the contributions of Zimbabwean students studying in Russia towards industrialization and modernization.

“Education is the most important weapon that can change this world,” said Minister Moyo who also highlighted the role of education in liberating minds and strengthening ties between the Global South, Russia, and other developing nations.

Also attending the Forum was the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda who in his address to the delegates said the country’s education system has transformed from the traditional tripartite system which anchored on teaching, research, and community service into heritage based learning which adopted industrialization and innovation.

Deputy Minister Sibanda emphasized the refocusing of the education system towards a heritage-based curriculum that focuses on locally available materials, adding that through the Heritage Based Education 5.0 Zimbabwe is investing in innovation Hubs and establishing industries to grow the economy.

The forum serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and innovative ideas, as well as for developing constructive proposals to improve national education systems.

It brings together representatives from various countries’ educational systems and is organized by the Russian Ministry of Education, the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the “My History” Humanitarian Sciences Support Fund.

It was officially opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was represented by the Minister of Education S.S. Kravtsov where he emphasized the importance of global experience exchange.

“Our country is open to comprehensive cooperation in education and ready to share its rich, unique experience. I am convinced that your Forum will be an excellent platform for exchanging experiences and innovative ideas, and for developing constructive proposals to improve national education systems,” said President Putin.

During deliberations, delegates touched on preschool education, educational work based on traditional values, projects for children with special needs, artificial intelligence in education, and international cooperation.