Educationists meet on deadly gang wars

Nqobile Tshili

STAKEHOLDERS in the education sector have converged at Townsend High School in Bulawayo to address issues to do with gangs and violence in schools.

The meeting follows the stabbing to death of a Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu.

Wayne was killed by a 17-year-old pupil from Hamilton High School in schools related turf war two weeks ago.

His killer was arrested and has been charged with murder.

In attendance are school heads, teachers, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry officials, pupils, police, church organisations and civil society organisations.

The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to address the issue of gang violence and drug abuse in schools.