EduTech launches innovation challenge for schools with fully equipped innovation hubs as prizes

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

EDUTECH, a local Information Communication Technologies company has introduced an innovation challenge for primary and secondary schools in which winning institutions will be capacitated with fully equipped innovation hubs worth US$25 000 each.

Last year EduTech designed a foldable solar mobile classroom which is being rolled out to 1 000 schools countrywide with the main focus on rural schools to address the shortage of learning infrastructure and improve the pass rate.

EduTech provides interactive innovation solutions for schools and has partnered Government in equipping schools with top-notch digital gadgets towards meeting the educational transformation goals as a key to socio-economic transformation and attainment of an upper-middle-income vision by the year 2030.

The company has over the years been providing tablets, mobile scanners, data management, and research software and projectors to schools, school administrators, inspectors, and directors countrywide.

This comes as the Second Republic has identified digital transformation as one of the key drivers of socio-economic development.

Edutech chair and chief executive Mr Luke Musambasi said the 2024 Innovation Challenge is a free competition for school leaders, teachers, and learners.

The innovation challenge will involve a live pitch competition where schools will present their draft ideas.

It aims to equip schools, learners, and teachers with ICT skills.

To enter the competition, schools will be required to select from the topics below:

Primary and Secondary student teams are invited to pitch technologies designed to make our schools, rural communities, and cities sustainable, safer, healthier, and happier; Primary and Secondary student teams are invited to design technological solutions to address any problem facing humanity related to power, energy and freshwater; Primary and Secondary student teams are invited to identify opportunities where the quality of life for young people can be improved if technology is made to better serve their needs.

The contest requires a school to create and submit an innovative design that can be used in addressing any of the above-mentioned topics.

“Participating schools will be eligible for selection on benchmarking activities and have a chance to participate in forums at the international level. Winning teams and their solutions will be celebrated at a national event, the Redefine Education Technology Conference that is set for 6-7 March 2024 in Harare,” said Mr Musambasi.

He said after the competition, the winning teams, both primary and secondary will receive prizes.

Winning schools, both primary and secondary, who would have presented the best project will win the Best Overall Technology Innovation and receive an award of an innovation incubation hub for their school valued at US$25 000 each.

Schools that win the second best impact award will get a green smart classroom package

Valued at US$12 500 each while the third best impact award winner will get sustainable agriculture kits valued at US$6 000 each.

Schools will also compete for the Most Creative Innovation Award where a winning primary and secondary school will each get a US$6 000 voucher.

There is also a Rural Equity Award where the winning team of Primary and Secondary schools will receive a US$6 000 voucher each.

To encourage schools to be active in digital and social media, EduTech is also giving out 20 smart teacher backpack awards to teams that is rural schools only, who share their projects and team progress on social media with the hashtag #ZETT24.

EduTech partnered with Zimbabwe Education Technology Trust (ZETT) for a mobile app innovation award and Rural Optimum Schools (Rose) Foundation for the competition.

“We are excited to offer an additional, only high schools sponsored prize to this year’s challenge from ZETT. Student teams who create a solution in the field of a mobile application are eligible to receive an award of US$10 000 for development and scaling their application, certificates, and mentoring from Edutech to help take their solution to the next level upon request

Mr Musambasi said the competition is free to all schools in the country and young learners and teachers from diverse backgrounds and communities underrepresented in ICT education are strongly encouraged to participate.

He said the competition will become an annual event with the overall goal of presenting a nationwide event that supports teachers and learners in developing technology-driven social-centred good solutions using design thinking.

