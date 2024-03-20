Edutech partners with Nash to supply medals for national athletics competitions

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

EDUTECH, a local Information Communication Technologies company has partnered with the National Association for Secondary School Heads (Nash) to supply medals for the national athletics competitions that is underway in Victoria Falls.

Mosi-oa-Tunya High School is playing host to the competitions, which started this morning and will end tomorrow.

All the country’s 10 provinces are participating.

A number of businesses have chipped in with sponsorship including water, refreshments, accommodation, and sporting materials.

Edutech chief executive Mr Luke Musambasi said the technology firm which has over the years partnered Government to capacitate schools with e-learning equipment, provided medals for the event.

“We are here at Nash in Victoria Falls celebrating and also trying to identify talent that is in our schools. Talent is diverse and we can not only celebrate academically but also we have to support sporting activities. This is where we are coming in by supporting Nash and we are saying all medals which athletes are getting are from Edutech,” said Mr Musambasi.

His company is one of those that pitched tents at the venue in solidarity with sport.

“Yes we are a technological firm but we are saying talent should be identified from each and every area of learning whether academic, physical, or in an innovative way. So this is the place where we collaborate with such organisations as Nash and Naph as we believe they are very critical to the learning of our children.

“We have partnered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education whereby we are doing an aggressive penetrative technological drive in which we believe each and every learner can have the capacity of learning through technological gadgets,” he said.

Edutech is supplying affordable gadgets to schools and backing them up with service kits.

Mr Musambasi said Edutech’s main thrust is affordability and an aggressive move, especially into the marginalised communities.

The organisation has built foldable solar mobile and digital classrooms countrywide to address the shortage of learning space.

They have also supplied smart teacher backpacks among other projects.

Edutech has over the years been providing tablets, mobile scanners, data management, and research software and projectors to schools, school administrators, inspectors, and directors countrywide.