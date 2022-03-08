Effect rejigs Summer Yomuthi

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO acapella ensemble Effect which comprises a septet of singers has done an acapella cover of Blaq Diamond’s Summer Yomuthi.

The band that reached fourth place in the second season of the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition last year, comprises Nkanyiso Gumbo, Ngonidzashe Msiniwa aka Nino, Larry Mukondo, Norleen Mujati aka Leen, Leslie Mpofu, Freedom Munjoma aka Mafreeza and Oscar Mkaro.

The acapella rendition of the song premièred last Friday on YouTube.

The band said that they wanted to test their abilities and thought a popular song would do the trick.

In an interview, lead singer Oscar Mkaro said they loved the vibe and rhythm of the song.

“We chose to do an acapella cover of the song because we loved the vibe and rhythm of the song.

We also wanted to test our abilities and I’m glad we were able to pull it off and hope our fans will enjoy the song,” said Mkaro.

He said the band feels blessed to be working with professionals in the music business who make sure that the end-product is of the highest quality.

The song was produced by US-based sound engineer Jordan Roll and Finland-based Thommy Chimine.

“We capture our vocals locally, then the mixing and mastering is done in Finland and also in the United States of America.

We feel so blessed to work with big and professional names as well since it guarantees a good production,” he said.

The band also works with US-based Bill Heir.

Asked whether they will give the Amazing Voices competition another shot this year, Mkaro said: “We’ve had our fair share.

We’re now focusing on making more music and if God allows,we will tour the world.”

@eMKlass_49