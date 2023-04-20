Effects of drugs acted out in Independence play

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

In commemoration of Independence Day, the Geraldine Roche Drama presented the Langelitsha Arts Club Independence theatre play at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music on Independence Day.

The theatre play titled In-dependence showed the effects of drugs. It was centered on Yeukai, a teenage girl who regained consciousness at a drug rehabilitation hospital.

“She begins to gather broken memories from her past life that brought her to rehabilitation. The picture becomes clear as she discovers the cause of her behavior and struggles to be free and independent from the life of drugs, sex and gang violence that have made her into the monster that she is.

“Society is skeptical about accepting her newfound independence and accepting her back.”

The four actors poured their hearts on stage as they took the audience through a journey filled with a lot of emotions. They showed how drugs infiltrate the streets and how families lose grip on their children because they have failed to set boundaries and priorities straight.

One of the scenes showed how families break apart in this economy where everyone is in a rush to look for money. There are no jobs hence people are forced to resort to earning quick cash through dangerous ways like selling drugs, prostitution and gang thieving.

The play was dedicated to the late Wayne Ndlovu, a pupil who lost his life in a gang fight and other students that have fallen victim to drugs.

One of the audience members only identified as Mr Nkomo said he was impressed by the performance because what the actors portrayed was nothing, but the bitter truth.

“Two weeks back, my colleagues and I visited Ingutsheni Hospital and I called that place a mini-hell. That is not a place you can wish for even your worst enemy to be at. What was most saddening was the age range that was there. 86% of the patients there are youths from 13 to 35 years. “These are the people that should be out here celebrating freedom with us, but they found themselves colonised by another factor which the whole nation needs to find ways to eradicate,” Mr Nkomo said.

Kudzaishe Chipaya who portrayed Yeukai said she was more than happy with herself.

“I am happy with this production because it really required a lot and we all pulled through. It’s not every time that an actor is able to switch straight into character, but I had to transition from an innocent school child to a struggling drug addict.

“However, we all sent a very huge message to the audience. People need to know that in order for someone to start using drugs, there is an underlying issue from their home structure,” she said.

Chipaya recently got accepted at the Midlands State University where she will further her studies in Film and theatre.

Junior counsellor Winston Mutsunguma played the drug dealer who posed as a vendor. He delivered an astonishing performance exposing some of the people that can no longer be trusted.

“We also have to understand that these people communicate in codes and they have given school kids some of the information. The community is very much aware of certain areas where one is likely to find numbers of school children hanging around even adults as well. There is never a thing like we are just relaxing in these spots.

“There is always a catch to what is drawing large numbers there. As a student myself, we see a lot of our colleagues exposed to such but there is no one to call for protection because you can’t trust anyone anymore,” he said.

Linet Ngulube who portrayed the mother of Yekuai and Stacy Matarise who played the teacher also advised parents to stop denying their children quality time and also allow them to be the children they are.

“Children these days are forced to grow and be bigger than what they are not. In many instances, a 13-year-old can be found taking care of three to four siblings while the mother is out seeking a job or the father is a drunkard. Whichever the case can be, most of the substance abusers come from dysfunctional families and the others are a result of economic circumstances,” Ngulube said.

Langelitsha Arts drama club was formed in 2015 and this is the 10th group of actors that they have adopted. They have also been backed by Founders High School whose headmistress, Dorothea Moyo was also present.