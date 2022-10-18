Egypt, South Africa register for Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships to be held next month in Bulawayo has concluded, with South Africa and Egypt being the last to send their entries.

Fourteen countries Botswana, DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and the hosts Zimbabwe will compete in the tournament that makes a return after nine years. Tanzania and Zanzibar are coming as the United Republic of Tanzania but they are each sending teams.

The continental competition that runs from November 4-11 will have matches played at Suburbs, Old Miltonians, Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Holiday Inn courts.

Lucky Mlilo, Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) president said they are excited that all the countries who had accepted invitations have registered.

“Egypt and South Africa have sent their entries. Kenya had initially registered two players for the individual events but have now decided to send a team which is good news,” Mlilo said.

Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships, which used to be called the All-Africa Seniors Championships, were last held in 2013 in Namibia.

The return of the tournament has generated interest in squash circles, with England based World Squash Federation president Zena Wooldridge and WSF chief executive officer William Louis-Marie set to attend the competitions.

Follow on Twitter @ZililoR