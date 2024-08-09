Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested on suspicion of sexual assault for ‘groping a woman from behind outside a cafe’ in the early hours of the morning in Paris

He is said to have been arrested by police while drunk on the highway in Paris

A woman filed a complaint with the Egypt Olympic team informed of events

Mohamed Elsayed, 26 allegedly put his hands on woman’s buttocks outside cafe

French police early Friday arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics over allegedly groping a woman in a bar, prosecutors said.

Authorities detained Mohamed Elsayed, 26, in front of a cafe in the French capital’s 13th district at around 5am after he was accused of ‘placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron’, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Elsayed, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, lost to Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Jafarov in the 67kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday. His opponent went on to win the bronze medal.A fellow Egyptian with the same name won a bronze medal in epee fencing at the Paris Olympics.It was not immediately clear if the wrestler had since been released.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning during the Olympics in Paris French newspaper Le Parisien said he was ‘roaring drunk’, and he is said to have been in custody at the 13th arrondissement police station.

Egypt, who have just one medal to their names so far in the Paris Games – in fencing – are said to have informed their athletes that one of their teammates has been arrested in France.

He is said to have been arrested on the highway.