Eight Byo Corporates Social league fixtures on Saturday

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT Bulawayo Corporates Social League (BCSL) matches are lined up for the weekend with log leaders Speed Shiping Stars set to take on Schweppes at Emakhandeni Hall.

Kickoff is 3pm.

Speed Shipping Stars sit on the apex of the log standings with 29 points, three ahead of second placed Simbisa who they beat 2-0 in their previous encounter.

Third placed Ostrich have a home tie with Elephants at Imbizo Barracks. Ostrich have so far amassed 22, 13 ahead of their weekend opponents who are on position 17 in the 20 member league.

While the venue for the tie between Warehouse D and Proton is yet to be confirmed, ZRP Bombers will fight it out against McDonald Bricks at Ross Camp.

Chibuku will play host to Nust at Raylton Sports Club. Zimtile and MH Galaxy will do battle at Number Six ground.

Sizinda Hall ground will be the venue for the game between bottom placed ZETDC and Orlando Pirates.

FC Millennium will meet Coca-Cola at Emakhandeni Primary School.

BCSL fixtures secretary Leopold Chokera said Simbisa and Stewardbank will not be in action.

“All the fixtures will go on as planned but Simbisda and Steward Bank will take a rest this weekend. We are looking forward to another exciting season and as a league we need everyone’s support, especially sponsors,” said Chokera.

Week 14 fixtures

ZRP Bombers vs McDonald Bricks ( Ross camp), Chibuku vs Nust (Raylton Sports Club), Zimtile vs MH Galaxy (Number 6 ground ) WD vs Proton ( TBA),Ostrich vs Elephants (Imbizo Barracks) Speed Shipping Stars vs Schweppes ( Makhadeni Hall), ZETDC vs Induna Pirates (Sizinda Hall) FC Millennium v Coca-Cola (Emakhandeni Primary)