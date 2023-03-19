Eight candidates vie for Gokwe- Sesame Constituency

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

EIGHT candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the right to represent the ruling Zanu-PF party in the Gokwe- Sesame Constituency in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The postponement of the primary elections which were scheduled for the weekend, has come as a blessing for some of the candidates that seek to wrest the constituency from incumbent Gorden Chanda.

National Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha announced that the primaries that were scheduled for Saturday 18 March have been shelved to allow the party ample time to go through the submitted CVs.

This, he said, was due to an overwhelming response by party candidates to represent the party in the elections.

The Gokwe Sesame scenario is a true reflection of overwhelming response as eight candidates have shown interest in assuming the constituency.

From business people, school heads, and social workers, the constituency has drawn a lot of attention from across the sector.

Gokwe South District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chair Cde Tawanda Karigoka confirmed that the constituency had attracted a lot of attention.

Some of the candidates are; Cdes Philemon Mubvumi-Huchu, local businessman Madron Matiza, Cheziya High School Headmaster Mr Munyere, youthful businessman Ozias Runzirwai, Kenneth Chipangura and social worker Tichaona Masvingise.

Cde Karigoka said this was a true reflection of democracy.

“This goes on to show that Zanu-PF is a democratic party and we are happy because they are canvassing for their support peacefully. There are no reports of violence and we are happy with that,” he said.

Gokwe South District has 5 constituencies and of those, only Gokwe Kana legislator, Owen Ncube is uncontested.

The chair himself, incumbent Gokwe-Mafungautsi legislator, has a challenger.

“Cde Ncube is the only one who is not facing any competition. Myself as the chair, I am battling it out with Costa Musandipa for Gokwe Mafungautsi constituency,” he said.

In Gokwe Central, the incumbent Cde Davison Masvisvi is vying against former legislator Cde Dorothy Mhangami and central committee member, Cde Samson Chigaba.

Hon Masvisi won the seat via a by–election after the then legislator, Cde Victor Matemadanda, was appointed Mozambican Ambassador.

However, Cde Mhangami, according to Cde Karigoka, awaits clearance as she has pending disciplinary issues.

In Gokwe-Sengwa, Professor Paul Mavima is battling it out with Cde Khumbulani Moyo.

The primary elections may take place this coming weekend.