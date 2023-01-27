Eight dams spilling, more filling up

AT least eight dams are full and spilling following the continuous rains that the country has been receiving in the past two weeks, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority(ZINWA) said on Friday.

In a statement, ZINWA said the number of dams filling up and spilling

was also on the rise. Dams, which were now full and spilling include Chivero in the capital, Mwenje in Mazowe, Masembura and Arcadia in Bindura, in Mashonaland Central; Biri in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province, Rufaro and Wenimbi in Marondera, Mashonaland East and Rusape.

Others include Ngwenya Lower Mguza in Umguza, Matabeleland North, Tokwane and Nyajena in Masvingo; and Thuli-Makwe in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province.

According to ZINWA statistics, dams that were filling up include Kushinga-Phikhelela at 100.65 percent, Exchange (100.4 percent), Pollards (100 percent), Whitewaters (100 percent), and Manyame at 100 percent full.

“The wet spell being experienced in various parts of the country continues to push water levels in the country’s major dams up. As at January 25, 2023, the national dam level average had risen to 85 percent, pointing to the improving water security for urban water supply and irrigation agriculture,” ZINWA said.

“Regardless of these increasing water levels in the dams, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority continues to remind water users that water remains a finite resource and they should use it as sparingly as possible.”

“Farmers and other raw water users intending to draw water from ZINWA dams in the coming irrigation season are therefore advised to start working on renewing or getting their water abstraction agreements in readiness for the season. These water abstraction agreements allow ZINWA to efficiently allocate the available water among competing

users.”

ZINWA said despite the rains, dams such as Mzingwane and Upper Ncema near Esigodini in Matabeleland South province remained critically low at 4.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

-New Ziana