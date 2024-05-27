Eight hour black out in Bulawayo’s eastern suburbs

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said there will be no electricity for some eastern suburbs in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

In a statement, ZETDC said this is to enable them to perform maintenance from 9AM to 5PM.

The places which will be affected read ,Mahatshula North, Romney Park, Woodville, Queenspark East, Queenspark West, Northend, Tegela, Newmansford, Waterily, Reigate, Emhlangeni, Sauerstown, Matabele Steam Laundry, Kingsdale, Amakhosi, Crematorium, Mzilikazi High School, Lady Stanley Cemetry, Northlea, S.O.S Children’s Home and the surrounding areas.

ZETDC advised customers to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice.