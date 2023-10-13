Ekhaya Kumusha Jazz Carnival celebrates Zimbabwean culture through music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE African Tribe is set to host the Ekhaya Kumusha Jazz Festival at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo on 28 October.

Last year, the Ekhaya Kumusha Jazz Carnival was launched as a platform to celebrate Zimbabwean culture through music.

The idea for the Jazz carnival came about after the passing of the organizers, Fiola Ncube and Sharon Nyambuya’s mother, who had written a song called “Ekhaya.”

The song was performed by the band African Tribe and received recognition at the Chibuku Road to Fame competition in Harare in 2017, where they placed second at the national level.

Inspired by the success of the song and the desire to honour their mother’s memory, the organizers decided to launch the Jazz carnival.

The event aims to showcase the rich cultural music of Zimbabwe and provide a platform for local artists to perform.

“Preparations for this year’s carnival are well underway, with individuals showing their support through financial contributions. Patrons should expect to feel good cultural music from the artistes that will perform” said Ncube.

The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, featuring a line-up of renowned artists including Ashbass, Maluka & The Royal Band, Ramsey K & The Big Ray Band, Prosper Tshuma & Smart Birds Band, Juju Wako Chilufiya, Thomas Maturure, Voxie, Adrian Kaputen, Millagre Ray, Sekunjalo Ma Africa, and Vocality Acapella.

@TashaMutsiba