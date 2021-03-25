Ekusileni Medical Centre receives donation

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

EKUSILENI Medical Centre yesterday got a shot in the arm after Simbisa Brands donated two fridges for the institution’s kitchen.

The hospital is one of the designated Covid-19 centres in Bulawayo and is yet to open as it is still undergoing renovations.

The hospital, a brainchild of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, has experienced a number of false starts and numerous efforts to re-open the institution whose building is owned by the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) have failed.

The hospital was opened in 2001 and closed in 2004 because it had outdated equipment. Last year in April, there was hope that the institution would be reopened after the Government identified the centre as one of the institutions that were earmarked to admit Covid-19 patients in the city.

Speaking during the donation, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said she was delighted that corporates in Bulawayo were complementing Government efforts to equip Ekusileni.

“We are grateful for the gesture and we will continue advocating for more resources so that once this hospital opens, patients, workers and even visitors access state-of-the-art services. We commend what Simbisa has done and urge them to continue working with us so that one day when Ekusileni opens we are able to enjoy the benefits of this partnership,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the hospital was still in need of four more refrigerators for the kitchen so that once it opens everything is in place.

Minister Ncube also applauded the Rotary Club and the Forestry Commission for planting trees at the health institution.

She said planting trees was not only a noble decision but played a role in decorating the hospital.

“We are happy to see these trees which will provide the much-needed fresh air for our patients and visitors. I cannot overemphasise the importance of preserving the environment through the planting of trees and I hope others will emulate what has been done here,” she said.

Simbisa Brands regional resources manager Mr Victor Tshuma said the donation was a way of thanking residents for being faithful to the brand.

He said the company was delighted to contribute to the well-being of Bulawayo residents and everyone who will access health care services at Ekusileni.

“We are committed to helping our loyal residents access quality health care services in every possible way. Just last week we were at the United Bulawayo Hospitals donating medical equipment and funds permitting, we will continue supporting Ekusileni in every step of the way,” said Tshuma.

The president of the Rotary Club of the Matopos Dr Brain Ndlovu said the organisation seeks to address the social problems of the community by partaking in projects that are in line with areas of focus.

“There is need to raise awareness around matters to do with the environment to achieve sustainable preservation of the environment.

Planting fruit trees to augment the patient's diet is very important," he said.