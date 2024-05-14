El-Nino drought kills nearly 10 000 cattle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE El Nino-induced drought has claimed close to 10 000 cattle countrywide in the 2023-2024 farming season and the most affected areas are in Matabeleland North and South provinces.

President Mnangagwa last month declared the El Nino-induced drought a State of Disaster, saying adequate resources will be mobilised and re-directed towards boosting national food security, including through supplementary grain imports as part of mitigation measures.

The El Niño weather phenomenon is being experienced across Southern Africa and is characterised by high temperatures and prolonged dry spells.

Speaking at a Post Cabinet Media Briefing on Tuesday in Harare, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the most affected districts are Tsholotsho, Binga, Bulilima and Mangwe.

He was presenting a report on the Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

“Regarding livestock, the impact of the El Nino-induced weather conditions on water supply and grazing availability for livestock resulted in the loss of 9 941 cattle at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season. The most affected districts are Tsholotsho and Binga of Matabeleland North province and Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Matabeleland South province,” said Dr Muswere.

He said 47 percent of the wards will face a critical grazing shortage from July 2024 onwards.

“While 12 percent are assured of adequate grazing to the next season Government assures citizens that Zimbabwe will emerge from this drought stronger, more united, more resilient, better organised, better coordinated, and better capable of withstanding similar shocks in future. A comprehensive report on drought strategies and measures is now available and will shape interventions going forward,” said Dr Muswere.