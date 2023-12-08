El Nino-induced drought poses acute threat to Zimbabwe agric fortunes

File picture: Cattle stuck in the mud of a drying dam in Gohole, Kezi

Sifelani Tsiko, [email protected]

Zimbabwe is currently reporting meteorological drought conditions ranging from dry to extremely dry and fears abound that the anticipated drought is likely to hit the country’s agricultural sector hard.

Rainfall amounts in the first half of this year’s farming season (October – November – December (ODN)) are at their lowest as the El Nino weather pattern is now affecting agricultural production and other key sectors like tourism, water supply, industry and energy production.

El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters that is typically accompanied by drier conditions over the southern African subcontinent.

Rains are a vital component for Zimbabwe’s US$20 billion economy, as estimated by the statistics agency (ZIMSTAT) and are important for the country’s needs to water crops and replenish reservoirs and aquifers.

The agricultural sector is a major employer and source of income for at least 70 percent of the population, supplies 60 percent of the raw materials required by the industrial sector and contributes 40 percent of total export earnings. Agriculture contributes approximately 17 percent to Zimbabwe’s GDP and is the main source of livelihood for the majority of the population. When rains fail, the economy falters and worse still rural livelihood resilience and poverty levels increase.

The agricultural sector is already battling low and erratic rainfall, low and declining soil fertility, low investment, shortages of farm power — labour and draught animals, equipment, poverty and food insecurity after a good season last year.

In the 2024 budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube projected that Zimbabwe’s economic growth will fall to 3.5 percent in 2024 from 5.5 percent this year, mainly due to the anticipated drought this rainfall season. El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon in which surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific become unusually warm, causing changes in global weather patterns, is expected to hit crop yields during the 2023/24 farming season.

A seasonal weather forecast has indicated that large swathes of Zimbabwe and parts of Southern Africa are expected to have normal to below normal rainfall in the 2023/24 cropping season.

Economic analysts say the current rainfall deficit could make staples such as maize — the main staple and other grains and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation. Lower production could also force Zimbabwe to import grain in 2024 and take measures to curb exports of essential grains. At present, the Government says the country has healthy maize and wheat grain stocks to guarantee some measure of national food security.

As of September this year, the Grain Marketing Board stocks for maize stood at 215 000 metric tonnes, traditional grains at 48 026 metric tonnes and 137 414 metric tonnes of wheat.

The country had a six months cover for wheat stocks. Zimbabwe uses about 21 000 metric tonnes a month.

As part of steps to mitigate against envisaged shortages due to the anticipated drought, the Government has allowed the private sector to import additional maize and soyabean.

The importation of mealie-meal by households will continue to be duty free as part of efforts to lower costs for consumers.

Rainfall over the country from October to December has been low and reports abound of crops wilting and animals dying due to lack of water.

Climate change and the January disease, also known as Theileriosis, one of the major tick-borne diseases that accounts for more than 60 percent of all cattle deaths recorded in the country annually have gravely affected the livestock sector.

The impact has thwarted efforts to increase the national herd from the current 5,6 million to 6 million by 2025.

The impact of drought in the October–November–December rainfall period is already being felt in the drier parts of the country. More than 1 500 cattle have succumbed to drought in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province, according to Department of Veterinary Services statistics as of December 5, 2023.

The numbers are increasing on a daily basis and more districts in the south and western parts of the country are recording more livestock deaths. Official records show that Zimbabwe has lost 500 000 cattle to January disease from 2018 to 2022.

Apart from livestock, the current dry spell has led to the death of wild animals at the Hwange National Park. Elephants are the most affected as they are sensitive to high temperatures and require about 200 litres of drinking water a day.

Other bigger game such as buffaloes have also succumbed to dehydration too.

In July this year, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) declared the start of El Nino — a devastating climate phenomenon which is now leading to a rise in global temperatures and extreme weather conditions. The UN weather agency estimated there is a 90 percent probability of the El Niño event persisting through the second half of the year. In Southern

Africa, Zimbabwe, alongside Mozambique and Madagascar are the worst affected with risks of extreme conditions such as heat waves and floods.

Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, and South Africa are not currently listed as countries that might require “close monitoring” but this may change over the coming months.

Extreme drought across Southern Africa has led to water rationing, falling dam water levels, livestock deaths, widespread crop failure and the declaration of drought emergencies in most countries.

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region recorded the lowest rainfall in nearly four decades in the 2018-2019 cropping season leading to increased food insecurity and water shortages in the region.

The drought affected water supplies for domestic, industrial and agricultural — irrigation and livestock — usage.

Forage for livestock was also negatively impacted and reductions in pasture availability was experienced in the worst affected areas as the dry season progressed.

The frequency of droughts is increasing here in Zimbabwe and most other southern African countries.

Successive years of dry conditions have depleted household resources and disrupted crop and livestock-based livelihoods, constraining access to food and income for many people relying on rain-fed agriculture.

The 2015-2016 El Nino-induced drought which swept across Zimbabwe and the entire southern African region had a devastating footprint.

The impact of the drought that swept across the Sadc region in the 2015-2016 period was felt across all sectors, including agriculture, food and nutrition security, tourism, energy, health, water and sanitation and education.

Dam levels have dropped to their worst levels in decades, while pasture and water scarcity has decimated livestock and crops running into millions of dollars.

A majority of small-scale farmers struggled to produce enough food to feed their families owing to the drought that ravaged most parts of Zimbabwe.

The drought left up to 40 million people in need of food assistance across the region, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Out of this, 23 million required immediate assistance.

Water levels in the country’s largest external dam — Lake Kariba — dropped for the first time in more than half a century ever since the reservoir was commissioned to generate power in the 1950s leading to reduced energy production for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Severe droughts now strike the Sadc region every two to three years; five times higher than in 1980, according to a study by the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC).

Agricultural experts say Zimbabwe and most other African governments now need to put in place “risk-reduction measures” that promote drought-tolerant crop varieties, irrigation systems and cash transfers to cushion the impact on farmers.

In Zimbabwe and most other countries in Sadc, the utilisation of water for irrigation by the agriculture sector is still below capacity and needs to be urgently revitalised.

Through irrigation infrastructure development with the support of international partners, Zimbabwe and most other countries in the region can tackle problems facing smallholder farmers such as low incomes and living standards, poor nutrition, housing and health and education.