El Nino: livestock sector holds workshop in Bulawayo to discuss mitigating effects

Business Writer

THE livestock sector, a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, is proactively addressing climate change through a three-day hands-on training workshop in Bulawayo.

The workshop is focused on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory, as well as mitigation and adaptation measures, and is currently underway at a local hotel.



The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Lands, Water, and Rural Development, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to address climate change within Zimbabwe’s vital livestock sector.



Zimbabwe’s livestock industry, which provides employment for a huge portion of the rural population and contributes substantialy to the agricultural GDP, is facing increasing challenges due to climate change. While livestock plays a crucial role in the economy, it also contributes notably to GHG emissions through various activities, including enteric fermentation,manure management, land use change, and feed production.

The training workshop, running from 1 October to 3 October is designed to raise awareness and provide practical tools for mitigating these emissions.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in conducting GHG inventory, developing mitigation strategies, and implementing adaptation measures.



By strengthening collaboration between government agencies, research institutions, and other stakeholders, the training aims to create a more cohesive and effective approach to addressing the complex issue of climate change in livestock production. The initiative underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to a sustainable and resilient livestock sector, which is vital for both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The training workshop is an important step towards building national capacity, promoting knowledge sharing, and paving the way for a future where Zimbabwe’s live stockindustry thrives while contributing to a healthier planet. ends